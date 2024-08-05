‘Crooked, coward, criminal conman’: Donald Trump’s 10 core beliefs paint a nauseating picture of who the Republican nominee is to his core

Donald J. Trump. The mere mention of his name evokes a a mix of incredulity, exasperation, and perhaps even a twinge of morbid curiosity.

How, one might ask, could a man so thoroughly unfit for office, so nakedly corrupt and narcissistic, still command the loyalty of millions? The answer, I suspect, lies in the peculiar alchemy of Trump’s persona – a toxic blend of shameless hypocrisy, unearned confidence, and a Teflon-like ability to shrug off scandals that would torpedo any other politician.

Let’s be clear: Trump is a walking contradiction whose every utterance and action belies a staggering lack of principles or coherent ideology. He constantly complains about “crooked” politicians, but seems to forget to check himself out in the mirror before he blasts those words in all caps on Truth Social.” He claims to champion the working class, yet pushes policies that overwhelmingly benefit the wealthy and well-connected. Perhaps no single statement captures the essence of Trump’s political persona quite like this tweet:

It’s a damning indictment, but one that’s hard to refute given the facts. For instance, did Trump not endorse nepotism while politically opposing it? He repeatedly criticized Hillary Clinton for alleged conflicts of interest during her tenure as Secretary of State, yet saw no problem with appointing his own daughter and son-in-law to key White House positions. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, despite their lack of qualifications, were given sweeping policy portfolios and access to top-secret information.

That is a highly accurate, still MAGA rats continue to lie to themselves and hold the U.S. hostage with that Neanderthal they equate with the second coming of Christ. — Political (@political) August 5, 2024

Trump also famously avoided serving in the Vietnam War due to bone spurs, a diagnosis that has been called into question. He has also made numerous disparaging comments about military veterans, including the late Senator John McCain, and even called American soldiers “losers” and “suckers.” The contradictions and hypocrisies are hardly limited to these examples. His promises to “drain the swamp” and fight corruption were belied by the rampant self-dealing and conflicts of interest that plagued his administration from day one.

And then there are the questions about Trump’s wealth and intelligence. For a man who loves to boast about his billions and his “very, very large brain,” Trump is remarkably cagey about providing proof of either. He has repeatedly refused to release his tax returns, despite promising to do so. And while he touts his Wharton education as evidence of his brilliance, he has threatened to sue his alma mater if they reveal his grades.

In the end, trying to understand the twisted psyche of Donald Trump is a fool’s errand. The only core belief he truly holds dear is the belief in his own greatness – everything else is simply a means to that end.

