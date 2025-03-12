Does Donald Trump know how to drive a car?

Chatter around Donald Trump and cars has reared its head this week, following the president’s decision to purchase a Tesla in support of Elon Musk. The billionaire’s automobile company is enduring boycotts as result of his foray into U.S. politics, prompting Trump to “buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support” for Musk, the president wrote on Truth Social. He also declared that it was “radical left lunatics” who were “illegally” boycotting the car brand.

President Trump says he’s “going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/UDnWn0Yvzd — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) March 11, 2025

Making good on his promise, Trump appeared in front of the White House with a bright red Tesla in tow, but it was more than the attention-grabbing color that got people talking. “Now, here’s the bad news, I’m not allowed to drive the car,” Trump told reporters, before claiming that he instead plans to house the Tesla in the White House and “let my staff use it.” Naturally, the revelation that Trump won’t use the Tesla has led to speculation around why he isn’t allowed to drive, and whether he knows how to drive at all.

Does Donald Trump have a driver’s license?

President Donald Trump buys a Tesla with Elon Musk at The White House: “Number one, it's a great product — as good as it gets — and number two, because he has devoted his energy and his life to doing this and I think he has been treated very unfairly.”



pic.twitter.com/FVmrQyQcCg — America (@america) March 11, 2025

While he admitted to not being able to use the Tesla, it has been confirmed that Trump does, in fact, have his driver’s license. A copy of the president’s driver’s license was obtained by Politico in 2016 through a public records request. It was this obtaining of Trump’s license that cast doubt over his claims about his height, since his doctor had previously measured the president at 6-foot-3, but his New York driver’s license said he was actually an inch shorter.

While Trump does have a license, the inability to drive the Tesla might be because of The Former Presidents Act of 1958. It stipulates that former presidents are prohibited from driving on public roads in the interest of keeping them safe, which is perhaps why Trump told reporters that he “[hasn’t] driven a car in a long time” while presenting his newly purchased Tesla this week. So, we know Trump has a license but is prevented from using public roads — but has he ever even been able to drive in the first place?

Has Donald Trump ever driven a car?

By all accounts, Trump has definitely driven an automobile. There is video footage of him behind the wheel of a Rolls Royce in 2014. The video was reportedly filmed by Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, with his son, Barron in the front seat. Elsewhere, we’ve seen Trump behind the wheel of a Mack truck parked on the lawn of the White House in 2017, though he never actually drove the truck in that instance. Trump has also been spotted driving a golf cart on multiple occasions, which proves that he can at least operate an automobile, albeit a much smaller one.

Despite video evidence proving otherwise, Trump’s ability to drive has long been a source of interest. In 2017, Trump told Reuters that he “like[s] to drive” but “can’t drive anymore,” which sparked questions as to whether he had ever been behind the wheel of a car. One such skeptic was Trump’s longtime confidant and political adviser Roger Stone, who (per Business Insider) told journalist Jamie Weinstein in a 2017 podcast episode that he had never seen Trump personally drive a car in the nearly four decades that he had known him.

