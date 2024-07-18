Netflix Celebrities All 'X' and Pearl' movies in order Unexpected duo stuns in new 'Deadpool & Wolverine' video
Image Credit: Disney
U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) and his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance look on as he is nominated for the office of Vice President on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

Does JD Vance have kids?

Juggling the being a Senator, a father, and Trump's bootlicker can't be easy.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 04:11 am

JD Vance, the Ohio Senator who’s now Trump’s sidekick for the 2024 presidential race, has done quite the 180 when it comes to his feelings about the former president. It wasn’t too long ago that Vance was throwing shade at Trump, but now he’s all aboard the Trump Train. 

Vance made a name for himself with his book Hillbilly Elegy, where he talked about growing up in Appalachia and making it to Yale Law School. In 2022, he ran for the U.S. Senate in Ohio as a Republican and won.  In a 2016 interview with NPR, Vance described himself as a “Never Trump guy” and expressed concerns about Trump’s rhetoric and policies. However, as his political ambitions grew, Vance’s stance on Trump shifted. He figured out that being a Trump fanboy was the way to go in a state where lots of people still think the sun shines out of Trump’s… well, you get the idea.

Now that Vance is going to be Trump’s right-hand man, people are wondering what he’s like when he’s not wearing a suit and tie.

How many kids does JD Vance have?

J.D. Vance is married to Usha Chilukuri Vance, whom he met during his time at Yale Law School. They have three children. The couple’s first child, son Ewan, was born in June 2017. They have kept Ewan mostly out of the public eye. Their second son, Vivek, arrived in February 2020. Vance made a memorable gesture on Vivek’s fourth birthday, celebrating it on the Senate floor by reading Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” into the record.

Vance and Usha’s family grew once more in December 2021 with the birth of their daughter, Mirabel. While the Senator doesn’t often share details about his children, he has occasionally offered glimpses into their family life. In August 2022, he posted an Instagram photo of the Vance family enjoying the Ohio State Fair, reminiscing about bringing Usha there as his girlfriend 11 years earlier.

Being a Senator and a dad at the same time can’t be easy, especially when you’re also trying to help another-man child get back into the White House.

