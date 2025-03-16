Donald Trump blames Ukraine for ‘picking on’ Russia because no one call out Vladimir Putin, not on his watch

Imagine watching a mugger beat someone senseless and then telling the victim, “Hey, maybe you shouldn’t have provoked them!”

Donald Trump is now blaming Ukraine — the country being invaded, bombed, and brutalized — for “picking on” Russia. And, surprise, surprise: Vladimir Putin is absolutely delighted. He recently praised Trump for “doing everything” to improve U.S.-Russia relations. Of course, he did. Why wouldn’t he? Trump’s foreign policy has been a greatest-hits album of pro-Kremlin moves. From questioning NATO’s very existence to advocating for Russia’s reinstatement in the G7, Trump has been Putin’s most valuable cheerleader.

The presidential fan club is also hard at work. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been working overtime to rehabilitate Russia’s image, apparently trying to convince Americans that Russians aren’t the villains Hollywood portrays. MTG even suggested Ukrainians, on the other hand, are running some sort of kidney-selling side hustle.

Meanwhile, speaking at the Justice Department on Friday, Trump actually said Ukraine shouldn’t “pick on” Russia because it’s “a lot larger.” Let’s break this down. According to Trump, defending your country against an invading superpower is just too much. Ukraine should apparently just sit quietly and let Russia walk all over them because, well, they’re bigger. Trump went on to brag about how much money and equipment the U.S. gave Ukraine. “We make the best military equipment in the world,” he said. He then expressed concern for encircled Ukrainian soldiers, saying he asked Russia “not to kill those soldiers please.”

Trump is once again blaming Ukraine and the US for Putin's invasion of Ukraine:



"You don't want to pick on somebody that's a lot larger than you."



F this traitor

— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 14, 2025

Let’s get one thing straight. Russia annexed Crimea. Russia bombed Ukrainian cities. Russia targeted civilians. This isn’t a “both sides” situation, no matter how much Trump tries to frame it that way. And history is littered with examples of aggressors trying to rewrite the narrative. Nazi Germany claimed they were “provoked” by Poland in 1939.

The Soviet Union justified its invasions of Hungary and Czechoslovakia as “necessary interventions.” Saddam Hussein spun excuses for invading Kuwait. And now we have big bullies, claiming that Ukraine is the aggressor because… why? Because they dared to exist as an independent nation? Thankfully, not everyone is buying Trump’s attempts to broker “peace” in 24 hours. Adam Kinzinger, one of the few Republicans willing to stand up to Trump, has called out his dangerous nonsense.

Unsurprisingly, most Americans aren’t thrilled with Trump’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. According to a CNN poll, 59% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s approach to Moscow, and 55% disapprove of his handling of Ukraine. And with good reason. Nearly six in ten people believe his approach won’t bring long-term peace. That’s because most Americans understand peace doesn’t come from appeasing aggressors.

