Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media alongside his attorney Todd Blanche (R) outside the courtroom during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 23, 2024 in New York City. Former U.S. President Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Brendan McDermid-Pool/Getty Images)
Photo by Brendan McDermid-Pool/Getty Image
Category:
Politics

Donald Trump illegitimate child claim, explained

Donny, how many NDAs have you signed in your lifetime?
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024 03:54 am

Well, if it isn’t old man Donald Trump, back in the news for yet another slice of scandal pie, served up with a side of shady dealings and desperate attempts to keep his dirty laundry out of the public eye.

Recommended Videos

Just when you thought the Stormy Daniels affair was the height of his sleaziness, along comes this little nugget about a potential illegitimate child. It’s a wonder this guy has any voters left at all. 

During Trump’s criminal trial in New York, David Pecker, the former publisher of The National Enquirer, spilled some beans about his days playing Trump’s gatekeeper. Apparently a Trump Organization doorman, reached out to the tabloid in 2015 with a juicy tip about Trump fathering a child out of wedlock with an ex-employee. But in typical Trump fashion, the orange-hued egomaniac and his band of merry fixers immediately swung into action to bury the scandalous allegation before it could derail his 2016 presidential campaign.

According to Pecker, the doorman was paid $30,000 to zip his lips, and if he blabbed, he’d owe a cool $1 million as per their Non-Disclosure-Contract.

But did Trump really have an illegitimate child? Well, given his track record, it’s not hard to believe. The man’s been married three times and has a well-documented history of extramarital affairs. And if he was willing to fork over $130,000 to keep Stormy Daniels quiet, who’s to say he didn’t do the same with this alleged illegitimate child? It’s not like the codger, who once said he’d be dating his own daughter if she wasn’t his offspring, has a stellar reputation when it comes to honesty.  

And let’s not forget about the other women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct over the years. From the infamous Access Hollywood tape where he bragged about grabbing women by their genitals, to the numerous allegations of harassment, it’s clear that this is a man who has no respect for women or their boundaries. 

However, the rumors that Trump fathered a love child have not been proven true so far. The former employee who was alleged to have had an affair with Trump has denied these claims and called them fake. But it’s hard to give Trump the benefit of the doubt.

There are still people out there who look at this train wreck of a human being and think, “Yep, he’s the one I want running my country.” And that’s the only thing more shocking than these scandals.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Eric Trump admits he feels left out while Donald Trump wins his rightful crown
Donald Trump and Eric Trump share fake news
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Eric Trump admits he feels left out while Donald Trump wins his rightful crown
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Apr 24, 2024
Read Article When does Barron Trump graduate?
ormer President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump along with their son Barron Trump and Ivanka Trump and their children watch as the casket of Ivana Trump is put in a hearse outside of St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church during her funeral on July 20, 2022 in New York City. Trump, the first wife of former U.S. President Donald Trump, died at the age of 73 after a fall down the stairs of her Manhattan home. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Category: Politics
Politics
When does Barron Trump graduate?
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Did someone try to shoot Donald Trump?
Category: Politics
Politics
True Crime
True Crime
Did someone try to shoot Donald Trump?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Donald Trump’s one-time bestie turns against him, leaving Stephen King to worry about the one thing that matters
Stephen King on Donald Trump and David Pecker
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Donald Trump’s one-time bestie turns against him, leaving Stephen King to worry about the one thing that matters
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Political bonehead Marjorie Taylor Greene is now setting traps and walking right into them
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gaggles with reporters on the steps of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on April 18, 2024 in Washington, DC. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is pushing aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan through the House over the objections of the right-flank of his own party.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Political bonehead Marjorie Taylor Greene is now setting traps and walking right into them
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Eric Trump admits he feels left out while Donald Trump wins his rightful crown
Donald Trump and Eric Trump share fake news
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Eric Trump admits he feels left out while Donald Trump wins his rightful crown
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Apr 24, 2024
Read Article When does Barron Trump graduate?
ormer President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump along with their son Barron Trump and Ivanka Trump and their children watch as the casket of Ivana Trump is put in a hearse outside of St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church during her funeral on July 20, 2022 in New York City. Trump, the first wife of former U.S. President Donald Trump, died at the age of 73 after a fall down the stairs of her Manhattan home. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Category: Politics
Politics
When does Barron Trump graduate?
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Did someone try to shoot Donald Trump?
Category: Politics
Politics
True Crime
True Crime
Did someone try to shoot Donald Trump?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Donald Trump’s one-time bestie turns against him, leaving Stephen King to worry about the one thing that matters
Stephen King on Donald Trump and David Pecker
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Donald Trump’s one-time bestie turns against him, leaving Stephen King to worry about the one thing that matters
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Political bonehead Marjorie Taylor Greene is now setting traps and walking right into them
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gaggles with reporters on the steps of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on April 18, 2024 in Washington, DC. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is pushing aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan through the House over the objections of the right-flank of his own party.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Political bonehead Marjorie Taylor Greene is now setting traps and walking right into them
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 23, 2024
Author
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.