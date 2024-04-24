Donald Trump illegitimate child claim, explained

Well, if it isn’t old man Donald Trump, back in the news for yet another slice of scandal pie, served up with a side of shady dealings and desperate attempts to keep his dirty laundry out of the public eye.

Just when you thought the Stormy Daniels affair was the height of his sleaziness, along comes this little nugget about a potential illegitimate child. It’s a wonder this guy has any voters left at all.

During Trump’s criminal trial in New York, David Pecker, the former publisher of The National Enquirer, spilled some beans about his days playing Trump’s gatekeeper. Apparently a Trump Organization doorman, reached out to the tabloid in 2015 with a juicy tip about Trump fathering a child out of wedlock with an ex-employee. But in typical Trump fashion, the orange-hued egomaniac and his band of merry fixers immediately swung into action to bury the scandalous allegation before it could derail his 2016 presidential campaign.

So according to this damning evidence from David Pecker, it was Trump who committed election interference? — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 24, 2024

According to Pecker, the doorman was paid $30,000 to zip his lips, and if he blabbed, he’d owe a cool $1 million as per their Non-Disclosure-Contract.

But did Trump really have an illegitimate child? Well, given his track record, it’s not hard to believe. The man’s been married three times and has a well-documented history of extramarital affairs. And if he was willing to fork over $130,000 to keep Stormy Daniels quiet, who’s to say he didn’t do the same with this alleged illegitimate child? It’s not like the codger, who once said he’d be dating his own daughter if she wasn’t his offspring, has a stellar reputation when it comes to honesty.

And let’s not forget about the other women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct over the years. From the infamous Access Hollywood tape where he bragged about grabbing women by their genitals, to the numerous allegations of harassment, it’s clear that this is a man who has no respect for women or their boundaries.

However, the rumors that Trump fathered a love child have not been proven true so far. The former employee who was alleged to have had an affair with Trump has denied these claims and called them fake. But it’s hard to give Trump the benefit of the doubt.

There are still people out there who look at this train wreck of a human being and think, “Yep, he’s the one I want running my country.” And that’s the only thing more shocking than these scandals.

