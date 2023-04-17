Donald Trump makes deluded claim of winning the Presidency twice in latest tirade against the Biden administration

Despite his ongoing legal battle in New York as well as a number of other allegations he needs to answer for, former U.S. President Donald Trump continues digging himself a hole that gets trickier and trickier to get out of.

In his latest rant over on Truth Social, Trump goes on his usual tried-and-tested tirade of flipping the onus of the ongoing Stormy Daniels investigation on the Democrats and the Biden administration. Within those words, Trump also makes a claim that he won a Presidential election twice. We can think of one thing he’s done twice as President, but winning an election and holding office isn’t one of them.

Seeing as someone else has been sitting in the big chair in the Oval Office for a few years now, Trump’s claim that he won twice is a bit of a stretch, even after his alleged vote tampering in Georgia. Perhaps he’s getting matters muddled with his two impeachments. Never mind that his claim of two wins would, in theory, invalidate his 2024 Presidential election bid, per a tongue-in-cheek and satirical piece by The New Yorker.

Trump remains steadfast in his strategy of making unwarranted attacks and name-calling of the prosecution and the sitting government following his second deposition, as he continues calling the prosecutor in the New York trial, Letitia James, a racist. Pretty rich considering his own storied history with dishing out racism.

The former President’s approach to the whole fiasco naturally has his most rabid supporters up in arms. So much so that they tend to forget how the legal system works, and find themselves in need of a reminder from the adult film star at the center of the controversy, Stormy Daniels.