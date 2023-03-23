Donald Trump rakes in $1.5 million from supporters by doing nothing but claiming he’d be arrested Tuesday

The big day — i.e., March 21 — came and went, and yet, no one knocked on Donald Trump’s doors to arrest the former president, something he had loudly and confidently predicted in his Truth Social post last Saturday. While the arrest never happened, Trump did manage to wring $1.5 million from his supporters, after getting them to sign a petition to stop his imaginary indictment, and to contribute donations ranging from $24 to $3,000.

Yep, you read that right. As per reports, the 76-year-old’s team sent an email to 74 million of his supporters, claiming that he was being arrested to derail his 2024 presidential election campaign, and asking for donations so Trump could put a stop to the “never-ending witch hunt.”

As we know, Trump is still as free as a bird and in fact, richer by $1.5 million, which he collected in just three days after continuously playing the victim of supposed prosecution, and fictional persecution. The collection of the eye-watering amount has been confirmed by Fox News, which has reported that Trump’s 2024 campaign put its official stamp on the news. The number has been further backed by an anonymous source to The Washington Post, who confirmed that the money was indeed raised in the three days following Trump’s likely-spurious declaration of his imminent arrest.

This fundraising boost almost doubled the amount the Trump campaign struggled to bring in (via Bloomberg) since he announced that he is running for the 2024 presidential elections. And even though Tuesday passed by with Trump not being whisked away in handcuffs — though pretty convincing AI images of same did crop up, digital-effigy style — the politician still asked his supporters to make donations to him on Wednesday.

So, did Trump deliberately lie to cash in on the monetary aspect of his MAGA fans’ support for him? While using his arrest to further her merchandising business may have not brought big profits for Marjorie Taylor Greene, milking the announcement of his indictment and playing the innocent victim definitely yielded Trump a king’s ransom.