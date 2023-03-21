Marjorie Taylor Greene puts her Trump-support group on hold to squeeze a merchandising coup out of his arrest

Ever since Donald Trump announced his impending arrest — due to happen sometime today, that is if the former president does possess future-predicting powers — Marjorie Taylor Greene has made it a point to air her grief over his possible indictment, when she is not flipping out over Joe Biden vetoing her bill, that is. But given the solidarity MTG and Trump seem to share, it was only right that she follows in his footsteps — he tried to spark a fresh batch of protests by announcing an arrest that may not happen and Greene is now attempting to sell her “exclusive” merchandise by using his yet-imaginary indictment.

Greene has been leading a busy schedule these past few days, what with championing a supposed sexual assault case against Biden and doing her own predictions for Trump’s future as well as listing reasons to “love” the former POTUS. But that doesn’t mean she let her other endeavors take a back seat. Fresh off her attempts to sell her monkeypox shirts, she now wants everyone to buy her “Enemy of the State” merch — which also says “MTG” on the back — in light of Trump’s announcement of his arrest “before it is too late.”

George Soros puppet and Democrat activist Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has declared us all Enemies of State by declaring war on MAGA.



Corrupt government officials like Bragg have always been coming for us, but President Trump has been in their way. So now https://t.co/uRJlkQMjxj… https://t.co/EY1ssXZKFJ pic.twitter.com/77OVLtTGpU — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 20, 2023

Though Greene has done her best to present the post as a show of solidarity with Trump, many have pointed out what they think it really is.

Lol. This is an ad for merch. pic.twitter.com/sdq87mEnWt — Brendan Averett (@brendelible) March 21, 2023

Because of course you would turn Donnie’s arrest into a new grift. — Domestic Supply Of Lunacy (@UnionizeTesla) March 20, 2023

“We’re being targeted!”

“Buy stuff!” — Ark (@SeldomSeenKid39) March 20, 2023

Well, seeing that she is doing this while giving her and Trump’s common supporters the chance to pose in matching shirts, he wouldn’t mind, now would he? In fact, some think she is simply making arrangements for the future Trump predicted.

Raising money to help Trump get out of jail are we? — Loralee9332 (@chicagoartgirl4) March 21, 2023

So, in case Trump is indeed arrested, keep an eye on MTG’s social handles — who knows what new creation she will come up with. Maybe it will dethrone this magnum opus of hers.