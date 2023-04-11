Donald Trump reveals exactly what you have to say to join his tight circle of ‘great’ people

Given the speed at which former POTUS Donald Trump points his stubby social media-posting fingers at everyone and everything, constructing castles resting on the flimsy air of unfounded claims, it is almost refreshing to see him calling someone “great,” for a change. Thankfully, the strict requirements for this rare “honor” have now also been made explicitly clear.

A quick look at Trump’s Truth Social whenever he is asked to answer for his actions is enough to establish the running themes of his thoughts — scream-posting conspiracy theories he cooks up, or demanding wars (whole wars, mind you, as mere protests are pretty old-hat for him now). But surprise, surprise, one Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) seems to have dazzled DJT into changing his grouchy tune. But how?

Got your paper and pen ready? Here we go.

So, Sen. Hyde-Smith started by calling out the recent arrest of Trump a “political stunt.”

She next claimed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s campaign was funded by billionaire businessman George Soros.

She then predicted that the legal investigation — yeah, the one that ended with Trump being charged with 34 felony counts of business fraud — is going to blow up in the face of Bragg and the Democrats.

Of course, deep-diving into praise of how Trump and his policies “made America better.”

To wit, behold the text of her post:

“President Trump’s policies made America better. Because of his agenda, we secured hundreds of miles across the U.S.-Mexico border, we cut taxes, we appointed conservative judges, we had a healthy economy, wages were increasing, we were respected around the globe, and we were energy independent. I support a return to those policies and to President Trump’s effective leadership.”

Her hard work at crafting this heartfelt post, which checked every box of “what would Trump say,” apparently did the trick! A gratified Trump evidently took a screenshot of her eight-day-old post — seems like someone was craving compliments — and shared it on Truth Social, not once, but twice, and the second time he graced it with the caption, “Thank you to our GREAT Senator from Mississippi!”

Image via @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

So, if you are ready to run the risk of getting your eyeballs stuck in your forehead because you will be rolling them too hard while saying these things, then go ahead. You can try and put yourself in the shoes of all those Trump supporters who experience, firsthand, how individuals like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) (who has been studiously dabbling in hypocrisy without fail), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and an elite cadre of others conjure songs of praise for the first indicted ex-president, and strive to wage war against everything that makes sense.