Donald Trump was just given a naughty new nickname by a bold Republican Congressman

President Donald Trump has been called many things (just check Stephen King’s X page), but the new name given to the president by one of his Republican allies might be the most profane. Or at least the most profane to have been said in public.

The nickname came courtesy of Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer, who recently took to the stage at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual gala in Washington, D.C. While delivering remarks at the key fundraising event, Emmer made a Freudian slip that will go down in the history books, after referring to the commander-in-chief as “President C***.” Yep, Trump’s second term is becoming more and more like Veep, to the point where I almost wish it was Julia Louis-Dreyfus making the flub instead of Emmer.

Emmer: President Cun— Trump is counting on us pic.twitter.com/tIrQyy0Ncl — Acyn (@Acyn) April 8, 2025

“President C***,” Emmer appeared to say before quickly (and regrettably) correcting himself. “President Donald Trump is counting on us. The American people are counting on us, and our friends in this room and grassroots supporters across the country are counting on us.” While we might’ve all hoped otherwise, it seems Emmer’s error was nothing more than a slip-up, since he went on to heap praise on Trump in a way that suggests he’s one of the few people who doesn’t think of the president as the C-word.

“Trump has delivered endless wins for the American people,” Emmer said (despite its contents, that quote wasn’t a mistake). “Whether it is ending the invasion at our southern border or rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse, one thing is clear: America is back!” While the flub alone is worthy of a chuckle, it’s doubly funny for the fact that Trump himself was in the audience, and therefore had to sit idly while a loyalist hurled expletives his way. When taking to the stage, Trump’s remarks didn’t exactly prove Emmer’s slip-up wrong, since he resurrected what was one of his most bizarre talking points during his election campaign.

“They used to go crazy when I talk about Hannibal Lecter, the late, great Hannibal Lecter, right? Silence of the Lambs. The fake news would say, why does he talk about that? He's a fictional character. He's actually not.” — Donald Trump — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) April 9, 2025

“They used to go crazy when I talked about the late, great Hannibal Lecter,” Trump said. “‘Why does he talk about that? He’s a fictional character.’ He’s not. We have many of them that came across the border. He’s actually not.” Thankfully, it wasn’t Trump’s reiteration of that point that got the internet talking, since social media users were far more invested in Emmer’s previous comment. “[He] had it right the first time,” one X user wrote of Emmer’s Freudian moment, while another added “that’s how [Trump is] referred to around my place.”

that’s how he’s referred to around my place 🤷‍♂️ — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) April 8, 2025

“He was close to saying it,” a third user quipped, while another said “Freud just chuckled in his grave.” Emmer made the gaffe in front of GOP benefactors who paid upwards of $300,000 to attend the dinner, with the committee reportedly raising $35.2 million ahead of the event. With all that cash, perhaps Emmer can afford some elocution lessons? Since they can’t go around calling him the C-word (it’s not very diplomatic), maybe Democrats should revive the far gentler adjective they used to describe him on the campaign trail. The petition to bring back calling Trump “weird” starts now.

