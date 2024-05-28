Donald Trump’s Memorial Day message, explained

Donald Trump is truly an enigma, his ability to mess up even the most basic of basic tasks, like honoring the fallen veterans on Memorial Day, needs to be studied.

I don’t really need to explain how the holiday is supposed to be a somber day in which the sacrifices made by American soldiers throughout the years are celebrated. Most people already understand that concept, with the likes of Barack Obama and current president, Joe Biden, both successfully making appropriate remarks regarding the importance of the occasion.

Donald Trump’s Memorial Day message

Then of course we have Trump who can’t resist making the whole thing about him. Yesterday’s Memorial Day message posted to Truth Social by the former president is already receiving heavy criticism from people online — and rightly so, as the message is hardly appropriate or even really relevant to the day itself.

"Happy Memorial Day"? While Americans reflected yesterday upon the memory of those who gave their lives for their country, Donald Trump spent the time wallowing in his own self-pity over finally being held to personal account for his own misbehavior. pic.twitter.com/9nd5uVAIle — Donald R. Koelper (@Donald_from_HI) May 28, 2024

Did you see Donald Trump's memorial Day post? Talk about unhinged from a former president and candidate. But that's par for the course for him. — LNZK87 (@LindsayKate77) May 28, 2024

The Truth Social post starts out strong, wishing a “Happy Memorial Day to All,” but then it quickly devolves into insults as Trump follows up with, “including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country.” Yeah, something about that last part makes me suspect he wasn’t being genuine when he wished a happy Memorial Day to “all.”

From there things only continue to get worse, as the whole thing just becomes a rant with the orange crybaby airing his grievances with practically everyone that has crossed him. He starts out by taking a swipe at journalist E. Jean Carroll, who won a defamation lawsuit against him last year. Evidently he’s still pretty worked up over the outcome of the case, and he currently owes her around $90 million. He then took shots at the judge, Lewis Kaplan — the one who ruled in Carroll’s favor, blasting him for his decision.

On top of all of that, he talks about CNN’s Alison Cooper as well as “wacko” judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing Trump’s fraud trial, before rounding it all off with a brief mention of judge Juan Merchan. This man has beef with a lot of people, and he chose today of all days to air his grievances to the world.

There’s a lot to unpack from Trump’s little rant, but the main takeaway is that in over 200 words, he doesn’t mention the fallen soldiers once. This would have been a pretty easy way of demonstrating that he is not a raging narcissist, and yet he couldn’t even do that! Even Lauren Boebert was able to deliver a better message.

The consequences of Donald Trump’s Memorial Day message

It’s unclear as of right now whether Trump will face any kind of consequences for his post, but it’s possible. According to an article from Forbes, E. Jean Carroll’s lawyer has already indicated that they are considering another lawsuit. Aside from that, it’s unlikely that anything will come of this; for those supporting the presumptive GOP nominee, they won’t see anything wrong with what he’s said, while everybody else is just too used to Trump’s little tantrums to even care anymore.

