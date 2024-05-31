Donald Trump’s use of the N-word, explained

Just how many NDAs has Donald Trump signed in his lifetime? It’s probably easier to count the stars in the sky.

We know how Trump signed off on a tidy little non-disclosure agreement to keep his affair with Stormy Daniels under wraps. But that was just the tip of the iceberg, apparently. In Trump’s money trial, David Pecker, the former publisher of The National Enquirer, revealed that Trump has also paid off an ex-employee to keep him from blabbing about an alleged love child Trump had out of wedlock (there’s no proof this rumor is true, but knowing Trump’s track record of not being able to keep his snake in his pants, it seems pretty on-brand). Another NDA, another potential scandal swept under the rug.

Now yet another Pandora’s Box has been flung open to bite Trump in his ample behind. Bill Pruitt, a former producer on The Apprentice, just revealed that he had signed an NDA to keep quiet for 20 years about Trump allegedly dropping the N-word on set. Now that the agreement has expired, Pruitt exposed Trump for the mean little racist grandpa he is. According to the director, during a discussion about a Black contestant named Kwame Jackson, the man who claims to be “the least racist person” openly questioned whether America would “buy an n-word winning.”

For 20 years, Bill Pruitt—one of the founding producers on The Apprentice—has been silenced by a non-disclosure agreement. Not anymore. https://t.co/JdLKNIj1VP — Slate (@Slate) May 30, 2024

According to Pruitt, this little exchange took place during a meeting in the boardroom, with another producer and one of the show’s judges present. Wow. It’s disgusting but not at all surprising. And Pruitt isn’t the only one making such claims. Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former aide in the Trump White House and a contestant on The Apprentice, alleged in her 2018 book Unhinged that Trump was recorded using the N-word during outtakes of the show.

Trump's former assistant Omarosa: I have heard the tape of Donald Trump calling a Black man the N-word. It was clear as day. Donald Trump is a con. When he talked the way he did on that tape it confirmed he is truly a racist pic.twitter.com/A3VgVo3m3G — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 30, 2024

And if you don’t want to take the word of former employees and aides, how about family? Trump’s own niece, Mary Trump, has gone on record saying that her uncle is an unabashed racist. In her scathing tell-all book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, she wrote:

Growing up, it was sort of normal to hear them use the N-word or use anti-Semitic expressions.

When your own flesh and blood is calling you out for your bigotry, you know it’s bad.

Furthermore, in the wake of Pruitt’s exposé, an old video has resurfaced of Trump attempting to rebrand the N-word as meaning “nuclear.”

Trump explained he now uses “the N-word” to refer to the word “nuclear”:



“The N-word is the nuclear word and the nuclear word is something that's not supposed to be discussed.” pic.twitter.com/Sy0WYoSz1v — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 13, 2022

It’s painfully obvious what he is trying to do here – backpedal and cover his racist tracks.

In the end, you have to wonder, what other abhorrent things has Trump said and done that we still don’t know about because of all the NDAs he’s forced people to sign? On May 30, 2024, Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts in the hush money case. So, don’t worry, I’m sure there are plenty more legal woes and revelations just around the corner.

