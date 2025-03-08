‘DUI hire’ Pete Hegseth fumbles DEI purge when he targets a plane over the word ‘gay’

A gaffe at the Defense Secretary’s office led to flagging an image of the B-29 bomber that dropped the bomb on Hiroshima, Japan. The reason? Its moniker, “the Enola Gay.” It seems the image was flagged solely because of the word “gay,” and now, everyone online is having a field day with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The story behind the plane’s name is simple. The B-29’s pilot, Col. Paul Tibbets Jr., named it after his mother, Enola Gay Tibbets. Paul Tibbets played a pivotal role in World War II and became one of its most celebrated figures after flying the plane above Japan. He dropped the bomb despite Robert Oppenheimer reportedly warning him that he might not escape the blast.

Paul Tibbets passed away in 2007, a 92-year-old veteran with some of the highest military decorations. The Pentagon chose to commemorate him with a photo where he stood next to the B-29 bomber, flashing a confident grin. Now, that image has been flagged for deletion.

It doesn’t even end there. Across the Defense Department, the DEI crackdown has repeatedly lost focus. Elon Musk-led embattled DOGE mistakenly revealed a CIA black site in northern Virginia because “it’s an empty building.” The system also flagged Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. A.C. Gay’s headshot for deletion simply because his name includes “gay.” Yahoo also reports that even at the IRS, officials deleted a manual for containing the word “inclusion” — which actually referred to taxpayer identification numbers. What’s next? Will Trump rename Transylvania like he did the Gulf of Mexico.

In a constantly shifting world where countries strengthen their defenses and China and Russia grow more aggressive than ever, the Defense Secretary instead focuses on deleting the word “gay” from all government documents. This is the kind of silliness you’d expect on an elementary school playground. And even then, you’d call out the child for being so petulant. But no — we’re actually talking about where the buck stops when it comes to national security.

This would be laughable if it weren’t so grim. It’s exactly what Hannah Arendt warned about when she coined the phrase “the banality of evil.” This is a charade of misinformation, AI-driven propaganda, and bots following orders from people who only aim to distract. None of these moves lower grocery prices, and more importantly, none make Americans safer.

On X, this tomfoolery sparked a mix of disbelief and exasperated ridicule. One user correctly called it an attempt to whitewash history.

For another, it finally dawned on them — the image was removed purely because of DEI.

This image of the Enola Gay—the B-29 that dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima—was flagged for removal simply because it had the word “gay” in it.



Another user simply couldn’t believe this is real life.

Apparently image of “Enola Gay” bomber was removed because it has the word “gay” in it.



The Trump administration is testing the waters, seeing how long they can play the culture war game. They’re clearly hoping it can last an entire term because they’re too lazy for real change that could actually help working-class Americans. Their so-called super genius, Elon Musk, only managed to do what any slacker undergrad would — let a bot handle it.

