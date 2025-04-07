Even fierce Trump loyalists like Pam Bondi are backing away from all that talk of a third presidential term

In between Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs and the implosion of Elon Musk’s reign, you’d be forgiven for forgetting that the president recently floated plans for a third presidential term.

In a normal administration, those plans alone would be enough to fuel unending commentary and countless headlines, but since Trump seems hell-bent on delivering missteps at a breakneck pace, his desire to occupy the White House for a third term has flown somewhat under the radar. In case you missed it, Trump said last month that there are “methods” through which he can circumvent the constitutional limit that prevents a president from serving more than two terms. “There are methods which you could do it,” Trump said during an interview on NBC.

He then responded to the widespread theory that he could serve a third term in the event that he becomes another candidate’s running mate, then assumes the presidency after they immediately resign. “Well, that’s one [way],” Trump said when presented with that loophole, “but there are others too.” Naturally, since he fancies himself as a literal King, Trump’s admission sent shockwaves throughout the country, only amplified when he later clarified that he was “not joking” about his plans for a third presidential term.

Thankfully, however, the idea has since been rebuffed by one of Trump’s fiercest allies, who appeared sceptical about the plans in a recent interview. Pam Bondi, who is currently serving as Attorney General and whose loyalty to Trump has remained unquestioned, addressed the president’s comments during an appearance on Fox News. While Bondi said she “wish[es] we could have [Trump] for 20 years as our president,” even she seemed hesitant about the idea. “I think he’s going to be finished, probably, after this term,” Bondi added, saying that the constitutional loophole Trump speaks of “would be a heavy lift.”

While Bondi appeared to walk back Trump’s comments, she still didn’t totally rule out the idea of a third presidential term, despite the 22nd amendment of the constitution outright declaring that “no person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice.” The “heavy lift” Bondi mentioned would require a two-thirds vote from both chambers of Congress to change the wording of the constitution to allow for a third presidential term. In any case, it’s little matter for an administration that treats the constitution as more of a light suggestion, as evidenced by Trump’s multiple unconstitutional manoeuvres in recent months.

Just last week, Trump was sued by multiple states in response to an executive order about voting rights which officials claim was unconstitutional, and before that, the president was called out for his similarly unconstitutional pause in loan grants just days into his second presidency. Trump circling the idea of a third presidency, in keeping with his previous rhetoric about being a “King”, is a cause for concern, but given the sheer volume of head-scratching headlines coming out of the White House of late, it hopefully won’t be long before Trump’s brain is occupied by another bizarre idea (just ask Greenland).

