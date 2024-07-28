‘Fake outrage by a fake Christian’: Marjorie Taylor Greene, who dares to call a pervert Jesus, confirms she is wasting space as a Congresswoman

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics featured a segment that some interpreted as a reimagining of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting, The Last Supper. Unsurprisingly, this artistic choice didn’t sit well with Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In a tweet that quickly went viral, Greene accused the French Olympic Committee of showcasing “satanic, trans, and occult” elements in the ceremony. She also complains about the videos of the presentation being removed by the Olympic committee under copyright claims, a smokescreen to shut up good Christians in the empty fantasyland that’s inside her mind.

The French Olympic Committee has been hard at work taking down videos of their satanic, trans, and occult opening ceremonies claiming copyright laws.



It’s our first amendment right to share these videos and our outright outrage over the anti-Christian Olympic opening ceremonies. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 27, 2024

Of course, Greene’s understanding of copyright law is as solid as her grasp of U.S. legislation. She claimed it was her “first amendment right” to share videos of the ceremony, apparently unaware that international copyright laws don’t bend to the U.S. Constitution. It might come as a shock for someone who fails to understand there’s a world outside her MAGA bubble, but France is a different country, on a different continent.

A sitting Congresswoman doesn’t understand copyright laws. Imagine that. 😏 — ᖘ (@_pinkrantz) July 27, 2024

The worst of it all, however, is that Greene is quick to point her crooked finger at the French Olympic Committee for their supposed “blasphemy” when she’s the one comparing a man like Donald Trump, who confessed deliberately walking into the changing rooms of teenage contestants of the Miss Universe Pageant, with Jesus Christ.

Marjorie Taylor Greene should think about her own blasphemy before spilling lies about other countries

Fake outrage by a fake Christian.



Fact:

If Jesus was alive today, you’d call him a radical left socialist, and you’d say that since he didn’t have blonde hair blue and eyes that he was a fraudulent Jesus.



You know it. We all know it. — Kal – Make America America Again. (@TruthJustis4USA) July 27, 2024

Greene’s outrage over the perceived slight to Christianity is particularly rich given her own history of controversial statements. This is the same politician who once compared former President Donald Trump to Jesus Christ, a comparison that would make even the most devoted MAGA hat-wearer raise an eyebrow.

In fact, Greene’s Trump-Jesus comparison is worth revisiting. In a moment of what can only be described as political blasphemy, she once stated, “Trump has sacrificed his entire life and put everything on the line just to save the American people.” One can’t help but wonder if she missed a few Sunday school lessons about the concept of sacrifice.

Here it is if anyone is interested. By the way, Christians don’t own Leonardo da Vinci’s painting. (Also, Leonardo was as gay as pink tea). https://t.co/4mwJ1pKxzy — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) July 27, 2024

Amidst the furor, some commentators have pointed out the historical context of Leonardo’s “The Last Supper.” The painting was commissioned by a bishop, but it remains a work of art rather than a sacred relic. Moreover, the artist himself was believed to be homosexual, a fact that adds an extra layer of irony to Greene’s outrage.

lol !



It is true that Leonardo da Vinci’s painting was commissioned by a bishop, but it remains a simple work of art.



Furthermore, Christ never posed for a portrait, so the curators should dilute their wine a bit. After all, Leonardo himself was homosexual;



The question is… — Sydney Robert Johnson 🇨🇫🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@SydneyRobert14) July 27, 2024

As one witty observer noted, “The question is how a HOMOSEXUAL could live freely during the Renaissance if he wasn’t protected by the clergy?” It’s a point that highlights the complex relationship between art, religion, and society – nuances that seem lost on Greene.

While Greene may believe she’s defending Christian values, her actions often seem more aligned with political grandstanding than genuine faith. As the Olympics continue, one can only hope that the spirit of international cooperation and understanding will prevail over divisive rhetoric.

