‘Girl did you edit out Trump???’: Kamala Harris erases convicted felon Donald’s memory in one of her last mic-drop moments as VP

Vice President Kamala Harris shared a photo on X of current and former presidents gathered alongside their first ladies, among other dignitaries, at Jimmy Carter’s funeral last week. One person, however, was missing, and the MAGA faithful are melting down on social media.

Harris can be seen in the picture with her hand on her heart, just like everyone else. The person missing from the photo, however, is President-elect Donald Trump. Since Harris lost to Trump in the election, comments thought she purposefully cropped out the incoming president and First Lady Melania Trump, who were both standing next to Barack Obama at Carter’s service.

Notably, you can’t see former President George W. Bush, either. He was behind Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff. But Trump’s fans never fail to call out a real or perceived slight of their leader.

According to The New York Times, the Carter Center also shared a picture of all the VIPs, this time seated, but Trump and Melania weren’t in the frame. It’s unclear if it happened on purpose or if the picture Harris shared came from the same photographer. You can see former Republican First Lady Laura Bush, a bit of former Trump VP Mike Pence, and Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is also obscured, so whatever happened, it was likely inadvertent.

But since MAGA trolls liked to complain, Carter-funeral-truthers’ comments on Harris’ post included, “You’re missing the president of the United States in this picture. Still salty I suppose but I guess that’s what happens when nobody tells the [DEI] candidate she’s worthless.”

“What a childish petty thing for you to do- cropping out a man who was a past President and who is also the next incoming President,” another added in part. “We get it, and every day it’s more and more obvious what a sorry loser you are,” it said.

“Girl did you edit out Trump ???”

Not all of Harris’ comments were negative, though. One said, “Girl did you edit out Trump ??? Hahahahaha I love you.” Another added, “Thank you for making this picture dignified and worthy of President Carter’s memory. We love you @KamalaHarris 💙.”

The vitriol spilled over to the Carter Center post, too, where MAGA accused the organization of purposefully excluding Trump and Melania. One comment, however, offered the most likely explanation. “I saw on screen during the service how a photographer was ‘hidden’ behind a pillar. I think the photo is a happenstance of circumstance. Don’t make it more than it is. There are plenty of photos showing the whole group,” it said.

Other angles show Trump with his hand over his abdomen, like an old man with heartburn, rather than over his heart like everyone else, so if it happened on purpose, and there’s no proof that it did, maybe the photographer did Trump a favor if he or she chose to crop him out.

The is-it-or-isn’t cropped controversy wasn’t the only Trump social media scandal at Carter’s funeral. At one point, Trump was caught yucking it up with former President Obama. Some viewers also thought Bush Jr. dissed Trump when he seemed to acknowledge Obama but ignore Trump in passing. The Times later clarified that Bush didn’t cold-shoulder Trump, it just looked like he did.

On the congenial Trump-Obama interaction, a man who Trump at one time questioned whether or not he was a U.S. citizen, the incoming president later said, “I didn’t realize how friendly it looked. I said, ‘Boy, they look like two people that like each other.’ And we probably do. We have a little different philosophies, right? But we probably do. I don’t know. We just got along. But I got along with just about everybody.”

