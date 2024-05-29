U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to reporters as she leaves a House Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on October 12, 2023 in Washington, DC/Robert De Niro attends "A Bronx Tale" screening during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 17, 2023
Photos via Anna Moneymaker/Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival
Category:
Politics
Celebrities
News

Global farce Marjorie Taylor Greene explains what 50% of Americans will allegedly stop doing thanks to Robert De Niro

There's probably a 100% chance she's wrong.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 29, 2024 11:02 am

“Are you talking to me?” Robert De Niro may well have asked Trump supporters when the legendary actor got in a shouting match with an army of MAGA minions outside of the former president’s hush money trial on May 28.

Recommended Videos

Never one to shy away from airing his thoughts on Diaper Don — who he memorably labeled a “hateful, mean-spirited, awful thing” on The View — De Niro didn’t hold back when addressing POTUS 45’s most ardent acolytes either. The Irishman star hates everything to do with Trump more than he hates the agent who cast him in Dirty Grandpa so it’s no surprise that he let loose when pro-Trump protesters got hostile outside the courthouse.

Things got heated during the verbal altercation as De Niro swapped expletive-filled insults with one rowdy crowd-member, in particular, before his security team led him away. “You’re a nobody! Your movies suck! You’re trash!” the MAGA man yelled as De Niro was removed from the scene.

While this guy may now count Martin Scorsese as his biggest enemy, it turns out he’s earned himself his new biggest fan in a very unsurprising form. World-renowned black hole of intelligence Marjorie Taylor Greene has thrown her support behind De Niro’s noisy heckler, supporting his claims that the actor is “washed up.” According to dear old Marj, De Niro is only shooting himself in the foot here, for one reason MTG clearly thinks is water-tight.

“De Niro doesn’t seem to care that half the country watches movies and will stop,” she warned.

Oh, Marjorie. What you seem to have missed is that De Niro likely doesn’t care if Trump supporters watch his movies or not — in fact, he’d probably rather they didn’t, considering his views. Honestly, at this point in his career, De Niro no doubt doesn’t give a second glance at the box office numbers of his latest film. MAGAs can skip his movies all they want — while they’re calling him a “nobody” he’s probably swimming in his $500 million fortune like Scrooge McDuck while polishing his two Oscars.

Also, if Trump loyalists genuinely do ban themselves from watching movies that star Democrat-supporting actors then they really won’t have a lot of options next time they open up Netflix. They’ll quickly find they’ll be reduced to never ending binges of Kevin Sorbo’s Hercules show and those movies Gina Carano makes for The Daily Wire.

For those who are still open to watching De Niro’s work (or who are perhaps even more determined to support him than ever), he’ll soon star in upcoming streaming series Zero Day.

Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'