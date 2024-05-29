Global farce Marjorie Taylor Greene explains what 50% of Americans will allegedly stop doing thanks to Robert De Niro

“Are you talking to me?” Robert De Niro may well have asked Trump supporters when the legendary actor got in a shouting match with an army of MAGA minions outside of the former president’s hush money trial on May 28.

Never one to shy away from airing his thoughts on Diaper Don — who he memorably labeled a “hateful, mean-spirited, awful thing” on The View — De Niro didn’t hold back when addressing POTUS 45’s most ardent acolytes either. The Irishman star hates everything to do with Trump more than he hates the agent who cast him in Dirty Grandpa so it’s no surprise that he let loose when pro-Trump protesters got hostile outside the courthouse.

JUST IN: Actor Robert De Niro gets into a shouting match with a guy wearing a MAGA hat across the street from the Trump trial.



De Niro could be seen having a meltdown after a Trump supporter was heard calling him "washed up."



De Niro joined the Biden campaign on Tuesday to… pic.twitter.com/nR7wgTTLBh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 28, 2024

Things got heated during the verbal altercation as De Niro swapped expletive-filled insults with one rowdy crowd-member, in particular, before his security team led him away. “You’re a nobody! Your movies suck! You’re trash!” the MAGA man yelled as De Niro was removed from the scene.

While this guy may now count Martin Scorsese as his biggest enemy, it turns out he’s earned himself his new biggest fan in a very unsurprising form. World-renowned black hole of intelligence Marjorie Taylor Greene has thrown her support behind De Niro’s noisy heckler, supporting his claims that the actor is “washed up.” According to dear old Marj, De Niro is only shooting himself in the foot here, for one reason MTG clearly thinks is water-tight.

“De Niro doesn’t seem to care that half the country watches movies and will stop,” she warned.

Actor Robert De Niro in NY attacking Trump supporters and screaming the same lies about Trump from 2016 that have all been proven to be false.



Guy in MAGA hat tells De Niro he’s “washed up.”



De Niro doesn’t seem to care that half the country watches movies and will stop. https://t.co/Qa2tkDbIex — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 28, 2024

Oh, Marjorie. What you seem to have missed is that De Niro likely doesn’t care if Trump supporters watch his movies or not — in fact, he’d probably rather they didn’t, considering his views. Honestly, at this point in his career, De Niro no doubt doesn’t give a second glance at the box office numbers of his latest film. MAGAs can skip his movies all they want — while they’re calling him a “nobody” he’s probably swimming in his $500 million fortune like Scrooge McDuck while polishing his two Oscars.

Also, if Trump loyalists genuinely do ban themselves from watching movies that star Democrat-supporting actors then they really won’t have a lot of options next time they open up Netflix. They’ll quickly find they’ll be reduced to never ending binges of Kevin Sorbo’s Hercules show and those movies Gina Carano makes for The Daily Wire.

For those who are still open to watching De Niro’s work (or who are perhaps even more determined to support him than ever), he’ll soon star in upcoming streaming series Zero Day.

