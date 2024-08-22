‘Bro, we broke up with you for a reason’: Hakeem Jeffries used the perfect Taylor Swift quote to remind Donald Trump that it’s a no, babe

While there is still a load of work to do before the presidential race is cinched, it’s impossible not to feel some powerful positivity from the Democratic party. The Democratic Nation Convention is in full swing, and the party couldn’t be doing more to blow away the Trumpian fog of orange pestilence that has been suffocating the country for years.

The DNC highlights some of the best and brightest the Left has to offer. From introducing Vice President Tim Walz to letting Democratic darlings like Jasmine Crockett and Hillary Clinton let loose, the 2024 convention has served some delicious mic-drop moments. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries spoke during the third night of the event, and he added yet another brilliant music-inspired takedown to his resume.

Kamala Harris works hard, plays by the rules, and rises above the vitriol. In her campaign to claim the White House, she’s also helped introduce vocal opponents of Donald Trump to the American people. And Jeffries is nothing if not outspoken. As one of seven impeachment managers for Trump’s first trial, Jefferies is more than familiar with the 45th president’s garbage personality.

During the impeachment trial, Jeffries made headlines after he fielded the question, “Why are we here,” from Trump’s lawyer at the time. In a stunning rebuke, Jeffries listed the many, many crimes Trump was accused of committing before quoting The Notorious B.I.G. — “If you don’t know, now you know.”

Continuing his music-related takedowns, Jeffries came for Trump on the third night of the DNC, invoking perhaps the biggest musical artist in the industry. Referring to Trump as “You-know-who,” he likened the former president to an old boyfriend, saying, “Donald Trump is like an old boyfriend who you broke up with, but he just won’t go away. He has spent the last 4 years spinning the block, trying to get back into a relationship with the American people. Bro, we broke up with you for a reason.”

“Donald Trump can spin the block all he wants,” he said, speaking over the crowd’s laughter before blowing every Swifties’ mind with, “There’s no reason for us to ever get back together.” The clear nod to Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” sent the audience into a frenzy, nearly drowning out his, “Been there done that,” finale.

Jeffries’ speech is rife with policy points and impassioned pleas for the American public to choose Harris over Trump. He spelled out the policy differences and promised protections on everything from the Affordable Care Act to a woman’s right to choose. “Extreme MAGA Republicans want to divide us, but the Constitution promises equal protection under the law. We are one nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all,” he quoted as the crowd shouted the promise back to him.

Throughout Jeffries’ entire speech, the sense of delight in the crowd was unshakable. As he closed out his speech, he leaned on yet another musically inspired quote to hammer his message home, this time referencing rappers Fat Joe and Remy Ma. As long as Americans are willing to put in the work to make America truly great again, “Nothing can stop us, we’re all the way up.”

