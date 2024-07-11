Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain
Category:
Politics

Has a Supreme Court justice ever been impeached?

In the 234-year history of the Supreme Court, only one justice has ever faced impeachment.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: Jul 11, 2024 06:36 pm

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is making waves after introducing articles of impeachment against Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

Recommended Videos

In AOC’s eyes, there’s a full-blown “corruption crisis” brewing at the highest court in the land. Specifically, Justice Thomas has faced scrutiny for failing to disclose “gifts,” and for his wife Ginni’s political activism, including her alleged role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election (not to mention his past sexual harassment scandal, and how his fate was confirmed by nail-bitingly narrow 52-48 vote in the Senate). In recent years, the Supreme Court as a whole has faced accusations of increasing politicization and a lack of transparency. From controversial rulings on abortion and voting rights to questions about potential conflicts of interest, faith in the impartiality of the nation’s highest court appears to be eroding.

Interestingly, while impeaching a sitting Supreme Court justice may seem like a radical step, it’s not completely unprecedented. In fact, one justice has faced impeachment in the past: Samuel Chase, way back in 1805.

Justice Chase was often controversial

Samuel Chase was appointed to the Supreme Court by President George Washington in 1796. Before his appointment, he had been a prominent patriot in Maryland, known for his fiery rhetoric and strong support for the Revolutionary cause. Chase was also involved in state-level politics, and had developed a reputation for being outspoken and at times, abrasive.

The impeachment of Samuel Chase was not due to criminal actions, but was instead deeply rooted in the political tensions of the time, particularly between the Federalist Party, to which Chase belonged, and the Democratic-Republican Party, led by Thomas Jefferson. Chase’s actions on the bench raised significant controversy. He was accused of allowing his Federalist political leanings to influence his judicial decisions. Specifically, he was criticized for his conduct during trials under the Alien and Sedition Acts—a series of laws passed by the Federalist-controlled Congress, which were used to suppress dissent against the federal government.

In 1804, the U.S. House of Representatives, controlled by the Democratic-Republicans, voted to impeach Chase, citing instances of his supposed political bias and arbitrary rulings. The articles of impeachment brought against him included charges of refusing to dismiss biased jurors, and of excluding or limiting defense witnesses in politically sensitive cases.

The impeachment trial took place in the Senate in 1805. During the trial, Chase defended his actions, arguing that while he may have been politically outspoken, he did not let his views affect his judicial decisions beyond the norms of the day. His defense also contended that impeaching a judge for political bias would set a dangerous precedent, potentially undermining the independence of the judiciary.

The Senate, after hearing the evidence and arguments, acquitted Chase on all counts. He needed a two-thirds majority for a conviction, but this was not achieved on any of the charges. Since then, impeachment has been an empty threat for misbehaving justices. Despite occasional outcries, no one has come close to being removed from the bench. So while AOC’s impeachment articles against Thomas and Alito are generating plenty of headlines and Twitter chatter, history suggests they’re unlikely to go anywhere.

With public trust in the court at record lows, maybe it’s time for the Justices to take a hard look in the mirror and ask themselves if they’re truly living up to their oath to administer impartial justice. Or at the very least, maybe skip the next fishing trip with a billionaire donor.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.