Like many politicians, it’s hard to pinpoint exactly how much Dan Crenshaw is worth. The Republican congressman has made headlines for many reasons, including advocating for members of Congress to get a pay raise. However, reports suggest that his net worth is much higher than his public records say.

Recommended Videos

Crenshaw the controversial conservative

Daniel Crenshaw is a former U.S. Navy SEAL and member of Congress. He has served as the representative for Texas’s 2nd congressional district since 2019. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in international relations from Tufts University in 2006 and served in the military for ten years. During Crenshaw’s 10 years in the military, he went on five tours of duty. During his third tour, where he was deployed to Afghanistan, he was hit by an IED and lost his right eye. He remained in service for four years after his injury before pivoting to politics.

Crenshaw began his political career by running for the House of Representatives in 2018. He ran on a campaign of conservative ideals and ultimately won the seat in Congress, which he still holds. He has received negative press for his stance on issues like abortion and gun control laws, his refusal to wear a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many more. Crenshaw has also recently drawn attention to himself when he went on a rant on The Free Press podcast. He slammed the proposed law to ban Congress members from trading stocks, and the allegations from Fox News anchor Jesse Watters that Congress members used their positions to get a leg up in the stock market.

Speaking on the podcast, he said, “You know how much f—ing money I have ever had in the stock market? About twenty thousand dollars. Yet, I’ve been dragged through the mud on this as if there’s some insider trading.” He also added, “So, why not let us trade stocks? We’ll just keep whipping ourselves. How about we don’t make any money either? How about, just cut our paychecks — haven’t gotten a pay raise since 2008.”

So, just how much is Dan Crenshaw worth?

As a member of Congress, Dan Crenshaw makes $174,000 a year and his net worth is estimated to be about $1.46 million, according to Quiver Quantitative. However, some reports say that the politician has a lot more money and assets tied up in unexpected places. Crenshaw allegedly has about $6 million in family stock, which would skyrocket his net worth closer to $8 million.

Dan Crenshaw also owns pieces of real estate in his home state of Texas. The two properties are located in Houston and Austin and reportedly generate $4000 and $3500 monthly respectively in rental income.

Despite his claims on The Free Press podcast, Crenshaw’s stock portfolio has also seen some notable growth in the last year. His portfolio grew by 42 percent in the last year as he made some suspiciously lucky purchases. He bought shares in Raytheon Technologies and Moderna just before the former landed a big contract and the latter released their new vaccine results. Data from Quiver Quantitative also shows that Crenshaw’s trade volume is around $313,000 and not the $20,000 he claimed on the podcast.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy