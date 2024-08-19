‘He attacked someone with a knife multiple times’: Fresh allegations about Barron Trump’s Michael Myers-like behavior range from eye-opening to downright disturbing

With Donald as their patriarch, you can rest assured that a hypothetical reality TV show following the lives of the Trump family would be captivating — in a guilty pleasure, absolute dumpster fire kind of way.

Recommended Videos

Probably titled something like Keeping Up With The Trumps, the show would document everything from blue collar crime to alleged affairs and complex tanning regimes. In perhaps a more disturbing storyline, it could also focus on Barron Trump, who has recently become the subject of renewed (and salacious) allegations of being somewhat of a nightmare, to put it mildly.

The source of the allegations is an X user @WonderKing82 (aka Mr. Weeks), who claims to have interacted with Trump’s youngest son as part of his job as a camp counsellor and behavioral specialist. Taking to the platform last week, the X user claimed, among other things, that he’d witnessed or heard of instances where Barron Trump was caught “killing animals” (a sign of sociopathy, for the record), tossing a desk, and hitting and spitting on people.

Barron got caught killing animals.



Barron tossed desk, spat on people, hit people repeatedly.



He attacked someone with a knife multiple times.



He was even accused of sexually touching someone at a sleepover that resulted in an investigation.



let's talk, so I tell it all https://t.co/xn26xCeR0k — 👑 Mr. Weeks 👑 (@WonderKing82) August 15, 2024

The most disturbing allegations were that Barron Trump “attacked someone with a knife multiple times,” and that he “was even accused of sexually touching someone at a sleepover that resulted in an investigation.” Naturally, the allegations invoked a swift response from Trump supporters, prompting Mr. Weeks to share proof of his time with Barron Trump in the form of an old photograph featuring both of them.

The thread of accusations only continued, with the camp counsellor elsewhere claiming that he’d witnessed Barron Trump slap his nanny, “snap in school”, and have a hard time making friends. It’s worth noting that these accounts are unverified, but it isn’t the first time the heir to the fake tan dynasty has faced speculation over troubling behavior.

“Slapped the f*ck out of his nanny”

“Damn near mute”

“Giving serial killer vibes”



Sorry – your gaslighting won’t work here. pic.twitter.com/iS8fm7emsN — Courtney (@crystalandqueue) August 15, 2024

In 2020, singer and alleged mistress of Donald Trump Jr., Aubrey O’Day, tweeted (then promptly deleted) claims that Barron once “threw [his] plate…at the attendant” while the family was onboard a private jet. In true Housewives fashion, she also shared gossip alleging that Trump Jr. despised Barron and had described him as “a little s**t” and “a**hole”. You know, classic older brother stuff, but with a dash more complete and utter disdain.

The fact that these allegations came from someone who claimed to have an affair with Trump Jr. is enough to compel Bravo to draft a contract, but we shouldn’t expect this hypothetical series to appear on our television screens anytime soon.

Knowing Trump, he’d probably inflate his own show’s ratings, or dismiss any negative edit as “fake news.” Oh, everything captured would also be used against him in court.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy