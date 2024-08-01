‘I do not care about their race or gender,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene 5 minutes before bashing a ‘man’ for defeating ‘a real women’ in the Olympics

No one can ever prove the true meaning and height of what it means to be completely dedicated to a task better than Marjorie Taylor Greene who is dead set on dishing out solid evidence that there is no beating her at being the dumbest, most egoistic, brain dead Donald Trump monkey who skipped evolution.

Camp Donald Trump has been fruitlessly trying to stamp down on their growing fear and ire at President Joe Biden for wasting their hate campaign and its merchandise against him for months only to step down from the presidential race and hand the baton to Vice-President Kamala Harris. And she has proven to be very popular with the masses, managing to find massive support in states that were previously almost completely Team Trump.

So, most of them have gone hoarse screaming at Harris for being a bad presidential candidate because she is a woman and has no biological children of her own. Hold the eye roll because Marj here decided to refrain from sticking to this monologue, seeing how her colleagues are getting ridiculed for the brainless narrative (because, by comparison, Donny Dump’s sketchy personal life should get him ousted from the planet, not just the race).

I don’t like the identity politics game going on right now.



Everyday in America, people are suffering because of the destructive Democrat policies over the past 3 1/2 years.



People of every race and identity are suffering.



No one is immune from the serious consequences of… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 1, 2024

In her long rant, she claims that she does not “care” about Harris or Trump’s “race or gender, I only care about their policies and how their policies affect America” and then switches to boast how her idol’s policies “helped every American” while how America is suffering under VP Harris. Somewhere in there, she also stresses that she doesn’t like identity politics, but somehow fails to acknowledge Trump’s recent racist rant where he pointlessly and disrespectfully accused Harris of turning Black “all of a sudden, she made a turn.”

We would gladly list out why the economic state of America suffered heavily under Trump’s reign and how he stacked up the country’s massive debt, but dear Marj here didn’t really give many the moment to marvel at her unexpected “I do not care about their race or gender” line before confirming that a) she is a total hypocrite, b) she is the same old disgusting transphobe she always was and always will be, c) lacks the brain cells to do proper research, and d) is someone who murders the English language on a regular basis.

A real women, Angela Carini, who trained for years to box at the Olympics is “defeated” by a real man pretending to be a woman.



HE is a fraud, an imposter, and a liar.



Shame on EVERYONE who allows men to compete against women.



Democrats support this.



pic.twitter.com/N2mg97DETt — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 1, 2024

Now, the boxer, Angela Carini, also echoed similar complains after giving up 46 seconds into the match and seeing Imane Khelif being announced the winner. But the problem here is not the fact that the COngresswoman is being a shameless transphobe once again, it is the fact that she didn’t even bother to research about Khelif – because she is a biological woman.

Yes, she was disqualified from the 2023 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships as it was discovered that she had high levels of testosterone and XY chromosomes. It’s not because she is a “real woman,” as Greene not-so-eloquently claimed – it stems from the fact that Khelif has a disorder of sex development that causes this anomaly. Also, channeling Greene’s sick mindset, Algeria (the country Khelif represents) strictly prohibits gender transition and transgender identity.

A simple Google search brought me this answer. Why didn’t Greene, who has never done whatever her job is, do the same? Well, no one has the time or the crayons to explain it to Mrs. No Brains over there. Anyway, the Olympics – unlike the IBA – didn’t have any problem in giving Khelif the green light since she met all the requirements. She will be proceeding to the quarter-finals of the Boxing at the 2024 Summer Olympics – Women’s 66 kg as the disinformation drama around her gender continues.

