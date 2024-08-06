‘I think I’m never going back home to the First Lady’: Um, why is Donald Trump, 78, talking about kissing other women and leaving Melania?

Lending yet more credibility to the Democrats’ claims that he is “weird”, Donald Trump has busted out yet another bizarre comment, this time in reference to MAGA activist and his own wife, Melania Trump.

You might think previous rants about sharks, batteries, and Hannibal Lecter would be the weirdest Trump could get, but the former president somehow outdid himself during a recent rally in Atlanta. While speaking at the Georgia State University Convocation Center, Trump invited Michaelah Montgomery on stage, sharing an anecdote about the conservative activist that raised more than a few eyebrows online.

Recalling a previous interaction between them, Trump said Montgomery had praised him for his contribution to Black universities, saying the former president had “saved my college”. According to Trump, that interaction also included Montgomery “grab[bing]” him and giving him “a kiss”, which prompted Trump to “think I’m never going back home to the first lady.”

Trump: She gave me a kiss. I may never go back to Melania.



Melania: 🥳🎉🤞💃🍾pic.twitter.com/WBuwGIwDZu — W Smith Ω 🧢 (@WesSmith123) August 4, 2024

That comment about Melania was met with laughter and applause from the audience, with Montgomery adding that Trump was “supposed to keep that quiet.” The speech only continued to veer toward creepy flirtation, with Trump going on to shower Montgomery with praise for being “incredible” with a “tremendous future.”

While you might think, given his history of speaking about women, Montgomery would be uncomfortable by the advance. The reality, however, was quite the opposite, as Montgomery appeared bashful while Trump made the kissing comment and seemed to return the complimentary favor.

She described Trump during her own speech as “Big T” and defended the divisive comments he made about Kamala Harris’ racial heritage last month. “I’m trying to figure out what all the outrage is about,” Montgomery said in reference to Trump questioning Harris’ heritage, “because she’s only Black when it’s time to get elected.”

And that’s funny why? Publicly demeaning your wife is disrespectful but then you know that don’t you Trump? — No More 🟧 (@nomoretrump24) August 4, 2024

Reacting to the seeming slight against his own wife, social media users quickly came to Melania’s defence, saying a presidential hopeful should “never put his wife down in public” and that “publicly demeaning your wife is disrespectful.” Others suggested that the former First Lady might not even be all that bothered by the comment, citing countless videos in which she appears dissatisfied with her husband and her awkwardly dodging Trump’s kiss last month.

Melania friend-zoned Donald Trump on National TV 🤣



She dodged his attempted lip kiss and then moved away from him faster than Mindy moving away from Tim Scott! pic.twitter.com/bUVNWjuPiT — JustVent (@JustVent6) July 19, 2024

Naturally, users also called to mind the fact that Melania might already be aware of her husband’s mistreatment, especially considering her notable absence from Trump’s side in recent months and a viral photo which people took as evidence she knew of Trump’s affair with Stormy Daniels.

Part of me thinks Melania is off somewhere eating Doritos, just waiting for her husband to ditch his presidential plans so she can have a spa day in peace.

