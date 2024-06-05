If Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks she’s still relevant, she might not want to log onto X right now

Marjorie Taylor Greene is doing everything in her power to cling to relevance, and its technically working — just not the way she intended.

Recommended Videos

She’s not relevant as a member of Congress, a politician, or a U.S. leader, but she’s plenty relevant as a far-reaching meme template and subject of ridicule. Following her embarrassing antics at the recent COVID-19 subcommittee hearing, in which she petulantly refused to call Dr. Anthony Fauci by his honorific, she’s getting thoroughly dragged online. The priceless takeaways may be the only perk of having the absolute nincompoop in office.

Greene’s unhinged rantings and wild accusations quickly prompted pushback from the Congresswoman’s many detractors, many of whom took to X (formally Twitter) to drag her to Georgia and back.

Greene’s nonexistent intelligence was a common target among her critics, who pointed out just how far beneath Fauci Greene falls in the brains department.

Dr. Fauci graduated first in his class at Cornell Medical School, served 6 presidents and has received numerous awards and honors.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says shit like,

“in-dick-ta-ble crimes” and “gazpacho police.”

Who would you trust for medical advice? pic.twitter.com/nyNjHDeSiq — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 3, 2024

Taking aim at Greene’s “hillbilly, backwoods, imbecile sh*t,” users pulled no punches while determining that, yes, Marge is exactly as “dumb as she looks.”

Every time I see Marjorie Taylor Greene's face show up on my feed, I know I am about the hear the most hillbilly, backwoods, imbecile shit I've ever heard in my life.



And, I'm originally from the Ozark Mountains, so you can trust me to know hillbilly backwoods shit. — Jess Piper (@piper4missouri) June 5, 2024

Is it fair to say that Marjorie Taylor Greene is as dumb as she looks? pic.twitter.com/hfe0mfaeAA — cjmmn (@ChuckCjmmn) June 4, 2024

People also took the time to point out the impossibly wide gap between Dr. Fauci’s impressive credentials and experience and that of Greene’s. Fauci, a seasoned scientist and established doctor, has served the United States as a member of the National Institutes of Health and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for decades. Greene, on the other hand, is a 50-year-old toddler with no Congressional wins, an utterly embarrassing track record, and nothing but spiteful wasps rattling around in her skull.

Dr. Fauci graduated at the top his class from Cornell.



Marjorie Taylor Greene is the reason why the FDA had to tell ppl to stop taking horse dewormer during the pandemic. — Covie (@covie_93) June 4, 2024

And, in response to Greene’s baseless calls to imprison Fauci, people are hitting back with the same. They’re now calling for Greene to end up behind bars right alongside Felon-in-Chief Trump, where she can lick his boots from the comfort of a cell.

Raise your hand if you agree that Marjorie Taylor Greene belongs behind bars, not on Capitol Hill.🤚🤚🤚 pic.twitter.com/iX55lbvVAf — Lara reads banned books in Florida (@MadeInTheUSANJ) June 3, 2024

There’s little love for the bleach blonde brick of a Representative to be found on X, where she’s been trending for hours now. The site is instead overflowing with accurate but scathing takeaways, showcasing just how much public opinion has turned against her. That plummeting popularity stretches to Congress as well, where an increasing number of even Marge’s former allies are turning against the 50-year-old Georgian.

Now if only we can expel her from the U.S. government for good.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy