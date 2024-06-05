Marjorie Taylor Greene
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

If Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks she's still relevant, she might not want to log onto X right now

Now if only she was smart enough to read.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: Jun 5, 2024 01:06 pm

Marjorie Taylor Greene is doing everything in her power to cling to relevance, and its technically working — just not the way she intended.

She’s not relevant as a member of Congress, a politician, or a U.S. leader, but she’s plenty relevant as a far-reaching meme template and subject of ridicule. Following her embarrassing antics at the recent COVID-19 subcommittee hearing, in which she petulantly refused to call Dr. Anthony Fauci by his honorific, she’s getting thoroughly dragged online. The priceless takeaways may be the only perk of having the absolute nincompoop in office.

Greene’s unhinged rantings and wild accusations quickly prompted pushback from the Congresswoman’s many detractors, many of whom took to X (formally Twitter) to drag her to Georgia and back.

Greene’s nonexistent intelligence was a common target among her critics, who pointed out just how far beneath Fauci Greene falls in the brains department.

Taking aim at Greene’s “hillbilly, backwoods, imbecile sh*t,” users pulled no punches while determining that, yes, Marge is exactly as “dumb as she looks.”

People also took the time to point out the impossibly wide gap between Dr. Fauci’s impressive credentials and experience and that of Greene’s. Fauci, a seasoned scientist and established doctor, has served the United States as a member of the National Institutes of Health and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for decades. Greene, on the other hand, is a 50-year-old toddler with no Congressional wins, an utterly embarrassing track record, and nothing but spiteful wasps rattling around in her skull.

And, in response to Greene’s baseless calls to imprison Fauci, people are hitting back with the same. They’re now calling for Greene to end up behind bars right alongside Felon-in-Chief Trump, where she can lick his boots from the comfort of a cell.

There’s little love for the bleach blonde brick of a Representative to be found on X, where she’s been trending for hours now. The site is instead overflowing with accurate but scathing takeaways, showcasing just how much public opinion has turned against her. That plummeting popularity stretches to Congress as well, where an increasing number of even Marge’s former allies are turning against the 50-year-old Georgian.

Now if only we can expel her from the U.S. government for good.

