‘IF THESE VERY STUPID PEOPLE REMAIN IN OFFICE’: Donald Trump’s political future continues to decay with unhinged Great Depression and World War 3 prophecy

In yet another sign that his presidential campaign is floundering, Donald Trump has taken to social media to prophesize what might await us if Kamala Harris wins the election in November.

Of course, we’ve already seen evidence of Trump’s campaign freaking out about the success of Harris’ candidacy, from attacks on her race and status as a mother to loyalists who’ve suggested that voting for her will *checks notes* … turn them into a woman?

Now, the latest line of attack comes courtesy of Trump himself, who predicted on Truth Social yesterday that a Harris presidency will result in a “GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024” and “THE PROBABILITY OF WORLD WAR lll.”

Image via Donald Trump/Truth Social

In what can only be read in the cadence and tone of a man yelling kerbside with a cardboard poster — helped along by his insistence to write in caps lock — Trump went on to describe Democratic politicians as “VERY STUPID PEOPLE”, saying voters have a choice between “TRUMP PROSPERITY” and the supposed certainty of a “KAMALA CRASH”, another Great Depression, and another World War.

Since he is exactly the kind of guy who refers to himself in the third person, the former president ended his message by declaring “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING”, followed by a number of exclamation points that border on diabolical (why are you shouting?).

Of course, Trump’s track record on topics like medical treatments for COVID-19 or the results of the 2020 election immediately proves he isn’t “right about everything”, but he’s always had an interesting relationship with facts and truth.

One could argue that Trump’s fear-mongering message is a last-ditch effort that proves he’s already envisioned a Harris victory, but his opponents have reiterated that the same could be true if it is Trump who secures the win in November, especially considering the near-apocalyptic implications of Project 2025.

Project 2025 is proof: If Donald Trump wins in November he will continue to attack equality, take away freedoms, and undermine our democracy. pic.twitter.com/JyJecPm54q — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 5, 2024

Last month, noted Trump critic Mark Hamill said the impact of a second Trump term and the initiation of Project 2025 would be “more terrifying than anything Edgar Allan Poe or Stephen King ever wrote,” while Bette Midler — who is perhaps the only one in possession of a crystal ball given her role in Hocus Pocus — prophesized that a Trump presidency would look a lot like the 1979 movie Alien.

Harris herself has echoed similar concerns around what might happen if Trump wins the election, predicting a nationwide abortion ban, tax breaks for billionaires, and the undermining of democracy brought on by Project 2025.

