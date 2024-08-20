Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez married?

Between guests who don’t respond to RSVP deadlines and figuring out where to seat that friendly but overly chatty relative (everyone has one!), planning a wedding can be tough. Did Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) find time in her packed and important schedule to say “I do”?

Since Ocasio-Cortez is focused on her political achievements and always stays on message, people are curious about what her life looks like when she’s not advocating for change. So, when AOC isn’t busy doing the good work of insulting Marjorie Taylor-Greene, is she spending time with her spouse? Let’s find out more about her personal life.

Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez get married?

Ocasio-Cortez isn’t married, but she is engaged. According to Business Insider, her then-BF Riley Roberts proposed in April 2022. AOC posted on X, “No future details yet, we’re taking some space to savor this time before diving into planning.”

However, Ocasio-Cortez wrote that Roberts was her “spouse” on some forms in 2023. According to The New York Post, although some people criticized this decision, her rep Lauren Hitt said, “House Ethics has commonly recognized the term ‘spouse’ to extend to long-term partners.”

I love cheering AOC on when she goes up against Trump and the fact that she hasn’t gotten married yet is honestly so relatable. Wedding planning is one of the most stressful activities out there. And since she’s so busy protecting the rights of Americans, who has time for seating charts, and picking white or pink flowers?!

While Ocasio-Cortez’s schedule could definitely be one reason why she hasn’t tied the knot, it’s possible that she’s in no rush because she’s thinking carefully about what marriage means to her. She showed her trademark intelligence and perception in an interview with GQ when she praised her dad and her fiancé, and said she “won the men lottery.” She added they have “shown me what kind of men are possible in this world” (I’m not crying…). She also shared that they have been on quite the wild rollercoaster ride as she continued on her journey from bartending to New York congresswoman.

Countless couples find themselves at a crossroads when one person wants to get married but the other isn’t so sure, and a long conversation can be necessary before the actual proposal or ceremony. Before Roberts proposed when the couple was in Puerto Rico, he brought up the subject, and she said “you’re going to have to woo me.”

Ocasio-Cortez shared that she wasn’t sure about getting married since she and Roberts had been together for years. People reported that thanks to the book Take Up Space: The Unprecedented AOC, her fans can learn more about her partner. The couple both attended Boston University, which is where they met. Although they didn’t begin dating right away, they had enough of an amazing connection that their relationship started when they were in the last years of their 20s. While Roberts works in web development and not politics, it sounds like he gets the path that AOC is on. She told GQ he was “supportive” of her.

From what is known about Ocasio-Cortez, I wouldn’t be surprised if she forgoes a traditional wedding and elopes or has a small, intimate ceremony (the best kind). And while it’s likely that she’ll keep the details private, which I totally respect, I’ll be cheering her on from the sidelines whenever she does decide to get married.

