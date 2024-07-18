Is Donald Trump seriously selling $300 assassination sneakers? FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT High-Tops, explained

Say what you will about Donald Trump, but the man knows how to make money.

Recommended Videos

He’s failed numerous times as a husband, a businessman, and of course as a president, but he never seems to fail when it comes to increasing his bank account. Despite those business failures, several of which have resulted in bankruptcy filings, Trump somehow persists as a bafflingly wealthy individual, and it all seems to come down to his marketing abilities.

Trump’s favorite thing to market is himself, and there’s no denying his skill in that arena. He’s been successfully marketing himself for decades, and in the years since he first rode that escalator down and announced his candidacy for president, his success has only grown. So much so, in fact, that Trump can make any event in his life — from his arrest to the recent assassination attempt on his life — into a new opportunity for merchandise.

Is Trump seriously selling assassination merch?

Image via gettrumpsneakers.com

That’s right, folks, the absolute doorknob that is our Republican candidate for president is now selling sneakers branded around the recent attempt on his life. The ghoulish, horrifically capitalistic shoes feature a photo of Trump moments after the attempt occurred, as he raised his fist over his head and urged his followers on, along with an all-caps repetition of the word “fight.”

They, like most things Trump markets, are horribly gaudy and leave actual style far, far in the rearview, and all for an absurd price. The shoes are selling for a whopping $299, according to Gizmodo, on gettrumpsneakers.com, and they’re sure to be popular among the bandage-wearing masses that equate Trump to a modern-day messiah.

The shoes are no longer listed on the website, potentially due to the fact that they’re either not available for purchase just yet, or because they’ve already sold out. Every item currently for sale at the site reads like a dystopian satire, with things like “victory perfume” selling for upwards of $100 a pop.

The shoes themselves certainly exist, despite their lack of a listing on Trump’s dedicated shoe site, since several publications have already cinched images of them. Sporting the American flag along the ankle and Trump’s trademark gold on the tongue, the shoes are just as horrifying and ugly as the man who inspired them.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy