Is Hunter Biden actually afraid of Marjorie Taylor Greene, or did he just not want his IQ to drop in her presence?

If someone kept producing fake nudes of me in Congress, I'd probably avoid them as much as possible too...

What’s the biggest problem facing America today? The opioid crisis? Income inequality? Crumbling infrastructure? If you’re Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), it seems that the biggest existential threat to the States is not being able to shout abuse at Hunter Biden.

Biden, the son of the sitting president, has a chequered past that has involved drug addiction and some questionable party boy choices. It’s not quite sleeping around so much that you can claim avoiding an STD is your “personal Vietnam” (sorry, Cadet Bonespurs), but if American political life was held up to the lofty standards many believe it to have, then it could easily be argued that the past of the president’s son is worth discussing in a public forum.

Of course, this is America in 2024, when you can give vital foreign policy jobs to your son-in-law even though he failed to get a top secret security clearance, or put your daughter-in-law in charge of the Republican Party so you can siphon money from the donors to pay your legal fees. To put it bluntly, the younger Biden, even with all his philandering and powder-snorting, would still be the most ethical Trump child/child-in-law by quite some distance.

Issues around Hunter Biden stem from a mysterious laptop that was allegedly once his, which Republicans claimed showed corruption by Joe Biden. The entire conspiracy theory is a bit wild, and is based on the evidence of a legally blind laptop shop owner who claimed he had access to Hunter Biden’s laptop. Now, after a lot of back and forth, a joint investigation by two Republican Senate Committees in 2020, and a Republican House Oversight committee investigation late last year, there doesn’t appear to be any solid evidence to back up this claim of corruption.

Then again, facts aren’t really a thing that exist in Greene’s world. The Congresswoman from Georgia is practically allergic to the truth, whether it be repeating false claims of voter fraud or arguing that there were no white supremacists at the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection. So, it makes sense that she’s latched onto the ridiculous Biden conspiracy theory.

In the past few months the unhinged behavior of Greene towards Hunter Biden has managed to spiral. Last year, the politician continually showed explicit images of what she claimed to be the President’s son’s penis on the House floor, in a move that many considered to break revenge porn laws.

Hunter Biden is afraid to face me at the Oversight Committee hearing tomorrow.



And we all know why…



🐓🐓🐓#WheresHunter pic.twitter.com/9thd2piIrD — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 19, 2024

Despite multiple Republican sources finding the claims of corruption from President Biden to be false, Greene simply cannot accept the facts. Like a dog that has hold of a turd, she is refusing to let go, and even now is still trying to goad Biden over social media. Hunter, however, seems to be taking the high road. That might seem like a hard thing to do, but considering how low Greene has gone, it would be more difficult for him to get down to her level. If he did, she might actually have something on him.