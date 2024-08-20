Three months after she became an international sensation, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is once again making waves.

While her impeccable alliteration did make a fresh appearance on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, it was Crockett’s poise and heart that won viewers to her side. Tapped to speak at the 2024 convention, the 43-year-old representative was among the first wave of influential figures to throw their weight behind Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, and her flawless blend of sangfroid and snark once again won the Texas politician plenty of fans.

As did several eye-catching soundbites, which once again established Crockett as the quote queen of the modern age. Just months after making a viral moment of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “bleach-blonde bad-built butch body,” Crockett is once again planting earworms, this time with her pondering about whether a “vindictive vile villain” has the potential to “violate voters’ vision for a better America.”

Crockett is turning heads and changing minds with her verbose and vengeful verbal assault on a historically inept president, so much so that people can’t seem to get her out of their heads. Since we’ve already spent months poring over her legislative victories and political history, people are now turning their minds to more benign matters. They’re digging into her personal life, family, and educational history as America works to familiarize themselves with the cheekiest chick in Congress.

Is Jasmine Crockett married?

Crockett only officially joined the House of Representatives in late 2022, leaving the Texas Rep with less than two full years worth of political experience under her belt. Despite her short tenure in the position, however, Crockett’s already established herself as a politician to watch. She’s dedicated, powerful, and unafraid to push back, and that’s seen her rapidly rise through the ranks of favored U.S. politicians.

All that work doesn’t leave much time for a private life, however, and it seems Crockett is single-mindedly dedicated to her job — at least for now. The 43-year-old politician is still single, by all appearances, and has yet to find a man tough enough to stand beside her. Instead, it seems she’s fully dedicating herself to making changes, and leaving family planning to her peers on the other side of the aisle — you know, the ones blasting us as “childless cat ladies” while they drive this nation into the dirt.

