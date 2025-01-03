Is Mike Johnson a Republican, or….?

The last few years have changed the way many Americans look at politics, as we watch once-respected public servant professions become inundated with the worst, most morally bankrupt, least-qualified doorknobs the nation can offer.

Which leaves us with the likes of Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Mike Johnson leading our country. We’re headed into a grim four years with them at the helm, with more infighting looming, and it seems the divide is already growing. While Trump made sure to throw his support behind Johnson, and First Lady Musk did as well, there’s increasingly little support among their fellow Republicans for the current Speaker. He faced the reality of an ousting before Trump ever took up residence in the White House, and it was largely due to the few bipartisan attempts he’s made over his brief stint as Speaker. After being in the position for just over a year, he faced a razor-thin vote on Jan. 3, 2025, and barely eked out a victory.

All of which is strange, from a left-leaning perspective, given how closely Johnson typically follows the Republican agenda. Just a few decisions — like funding for Ukraine, and government spending — was nearly enough to end Johnson’s tenure for good, and all because people are questioning whether or not the current Speaker truly aligns with Republican ideals.

So is Mike Johnson a Republican?

Johnson was elevated to Speaker of the House on Oct. 25, 2023, and faced the first major threat to his position in early Jan. 2025. A vote to retain the position preceded Donald Trump’s big swearing in, and he faced a razor-thin chance at remaining Speaker. He managed to maintain his position, but by the skin of his teeth.

That’s largely due to the optics that Johnson works too closely with Democrats, something that used to be celebrated. Bipartisan leaders used to be considered the goal — governmental figures who, despite ideological and fiscal divides, could cross party lines to create deals intended to make American lives better. Now its all about party loyalty, regardless of whether its best for the constituents these people supposedly represent.

Which puts Johnson in a tough position. He’s a member of the Republican Party, his ideals closely align him with even hard-right figures, but his willingness to work with Democrats on key issues has led to accusations of abandoning those Republican ideals.

If you ask anyone on the left, Johnson is an obvious Republican. He’s a hard-line election denier, he’s adamantly against a woman’s right to choose, he doesn’t believe in evolution, he’s been working for years to abolish the Affordable Care Act, he’s notoriously against the LGBTQ+ community and gender-affirming care, and he’s cripplingly religious. All the right notes for a Republican leader, right?

The issue is that, in very rare instances, Johnson isn’t selfish enough to allow his own ideals to shut a deal down. If it means passing a spending deal or pushing through a major project, he’s willing to work with Democrats just enough to get what he wants. Which means he’s forced to compromise, something his fellow Republicans hate.

All of which painted a dire picture for Johnson ahead of the Jan. 3. vote. He managed to emerge victorious — barely, despite a Republican majority — securing himself another two years in the position… unless another ouster of Kevin McCarthy proportions relieves him of his job. For now, he’s safe, but so long as he’s willing to work with Democrats, his position in Republican leadership will remain uncertain.

