Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
J.D. Vance
Images via Wiki Commons/C-Span
Category:
Politics

JD Vance boo’ed: His Firefighter’s Union speech, explained

Vance knows firefighters don't typically say "Semper Fi," right?
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|

Published: Aug 30, 2024 04:36 pm

When he appeared at the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) conference in late August, Republican Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance was greeted differently than Tim Walz, Vance’s Democratic counterpart, who spoke to the union one day earlier.

Recommended Videos

At the time of Walz’s and Vance’s appearances, the union had yet to endorse either the Trump or Harris ticket, and the VP candidates hoped to win them over. But whereas Walz was roundly cheered by the crowd, Vance heard a mix of boos and cheers when he took the same stage the following day. “Semper fi, guys. Sounds like we’ve got some fans and some haters,” Vance said, somewhat inexplicably, when he heard the crowd’s reaction, adding “That’s OK, listen to what I have to say here and I’ll make my pitch.”

Vance was in the Marines, so one would think he’d understand Semper Fi is the Marine Corps motto, and not something firefighters say. Vance is the same guy who struggled to order doughnuts, however, so who knows what goes on in his mind when he tries to seem relatable?

The “most pro-worker Republican ticket in history”

via Keith Boykin/X

In the end, Vance maintained a mixed reaction from the crowd. As he told stories about firefighters saving his mother, he was cheered. Vance was booed again, however, when he called the GOP ticket the most “pro-worker” in Republican history.

Even if that’s true, the Trump-Vance ticket has not yet convinced organized labor of it, with the United Auto Workers, United Steelworkers, the Service Employees International Union, and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, all endorsing Harris-Walz. The Milwaukee Police Association and the International Union of Police Associations picked the Trump-Vance ticket, but at this writing, the IAFF has not yet endorsed either candidate.

As Minnesota Governor, Walz has a strong record of labor support, banning noncompete provisions in employment contracts in the state, among other worker protections. The Minnesota AFL-CIO called legislation Walz passed, “the most pro-worker policy agenda Minnesotans have seen in more than a generation.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of William Kennedy
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.