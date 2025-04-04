‘Let’s see how this goes…’: Adam Kinzinger sends an ominous message to Trump supporters about their ‘great leader’s tariffs

Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” saw the president unveil his grand tariff plan and it wasn’t pretty. Adam Kinzinger has been trying to warn us all for months, but alas, it was a fruitless endeavour. The tariffs aren’t going anywhere, at least for a while, all we can do is hope things somehow work out.

Kinzinger took to X on “Liberation Day” and offered an ominous message to Trump supporters in the wake of the president’s speech at the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday. He addressed his post to MAGA, telling readers that their “great leader” is finally doing what they promised.

Dear MAGA:



Your great leader is finally doing what he promised on Tariffs.



Let’s see how this goes. Let’s see if all your wishes are coming true — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) April 2, 2025

Those last two sentences really sum up the mindset of the entire world right now — nobody knows what’s going to happen, everything feels unstable, all we can do is wait and see which way things go. Kinzinger probably already has an inkling of how Trump’s tariff plan will pan out, but you never know.

Price hikes and economic misery — the predictions so far

Most economists have already weighed in on what they believe could happen as a result of these new taxes. At this point it seems like inflation is an inevitability as companies that buy products from other countries will be forced to pass the cost of importing goods on to the consumer.

In a short video posted to YouTube prior to “Liberation Day,” Kinzinger warned that Trump’s tariffs would lead to higher prices for the average American, for example, a new car could cost between $5,000-$10,000 more while mortgages could go up by an additional $10,000. This will also affect smaller purchases, even food and clothes are expected to see price increases.

The responses

Many jumped to the defense of Trump’s tariffs in the replies to Kinzinger’s post. One person suggested that the new foreign policy would encourage domestic manufacturing, which is something the president himself has promised numerous times, but as Kinzinger says, we’ll have to “see how it goes.”

Adam S. Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, claims that the tariffs “will not generate a fraction of the rise in employment in US manufacturing that the administration claims” due to the “uncertainty hanging over corporate investment.” So it seems even the plan to bring back domestic manufacturing could be a pipe dream.

Meanwhile others stuck to their guns in their responses to Kinzinger. One individual proudly wrote, “Yes. This is what me and almost 78 million Americans voted for.” Another wrote, “I voted for this. Good or bad Trump is putting the middle class first.” It seems a lot more MAGA support Trump’s policies than we first thought. Meanwhile a rogue Democrat simply wrote, “We told you so.”

