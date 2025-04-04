‘You will own nothing and be happy’: The new MAGA motto is that being poor is actually kinda awesome

Got your eye on a shiny new Nintendo Switch 2? Think you could use a new TV in the next few years? Planning to get a new car to replace your old banger? Well, think again, because MAGA has decided that the whole buying consumer products thing is lame, boring, and you’re an idiot (possibly also a homosexual) for wanting to own stuff.

Yup, faced with the now-undeniable fact that Captain Trump is steering the ocean liner United States straight into the biggest iceberg you ever saw, his MAGA cheerleaders have seamlessly pivoted from arguing he’s going to rescue the economy and usher in a new golden age, to arguing that only a fool finds happiness in material goods.

Over on The Quartering, the message couldn’t have been clearer: “You do NOT need the new video game console. You WANT them”. Only time will tell how well this goes down with the highly strung freaks that make up his fanbase, who we’re sure will be happy sticking with their creaky old Nintendo Switch 1s for years to come:

“You will own nothing and be happy” is apparently the MAGA motto now pic.twitter.com/alXaAfZN7O — J.J. McCullough (@JJ_McCullough) April 3, 2025

This pivot to being, as @JJ_McCullough puts it, to being “opposed to affordable consumer goods” is certainly a vibe! We’ll just have to see whether it translates to popularity with voters!

It's truly incredible to witness. MAGA is not only starting to proudly define itself as being *opposed to affordable consumer goods* but proudly contemptuous of people who might dare complain about it! What a movement! pic.twitter.com/VoMRENzFu0 — J.J. McCullough (@JJ_McCullough) April 4, 2025

In many ways, this change of course toward arguing that we should free ourselves from the shackles of material possessions is refreshing. After all, ancient Greek philosopher Diogenes began life in a wealthy family, but ended up happily living in a jar in the middle of Athens after concluding that materialism was a false truth.

MAGA may even be approaching one of the core tenets of the Buddha’s philosophy of non-attachment: letting go of any desire for material possessions as a key part of the path to enlightenment, thus taking their first shaky steps along a path that’ll lead them to inner peace, wisdom and an all-encompassing compassion towards every living thing.

Alternatively, the moment they face any real adversity as a result of Trump’s economic collapse they may wail like a baby whose rattle has been taken away. Either way, with the wrecking ball that is Donald Trump trashing large parts of the world economy, we’ll get the exciting answer very soon!

