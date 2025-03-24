Joe Rogan’s break with Trump: The stunning argument, explored

Uh oh — is there trouble in the broligarchy? Pundits have said mega-popular podcaster Joe Rogan‘s last-minute Donald Trump endorsement in the 2024 election helped turn the tide in Trump’s favor. However, only about two months after Trump took office for the second time, Rogan has a dissenting opinion on one of Trump’s most controversial policy proposals.

Recommended Videos

We know what you’re thinking: “Trump” and “controversial policy proposals” go hand in hand, so we’ll be more specific: On a recent episode, Rogan revealed he’s less than enthusiastic about Trump’s Canadian tariff threats and repeated proposal to annex Canada — which, checks notes, is a sovereign nation — and make the United States’ northern neighbor the 51st state.

Canada, for one, is taking Trump at his word, with Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney, Justin Trudeau’s successor, calling for a snap election in April to address the threat. Carney said, “Our response must be to build a strong economy and a more secure Canada. President Trump claims that Canada isn’t a real country. He wants to break us so America can own us. We will not let that happen.”

As for Rogan, on a recent Joe Rogan Experience episode, Rogan agreed calling the brewing fight between the two long-time allies “The dumbest [expletive] feud.”

“This is so ridiculous”

Joe Rogan says U.S. feud with Canada over tariffs 'is stupid' | National Post https://t.co/6SN4imujgT — Joe Rogan Podcast (@joeroganhq) March 21, 2025

As Sky News first reported, here’s what else Rogan said, “Why are we upset at Canada? This is stupid. They booed us over tariffs.” And then, in an interview with comedian Michael Kosta, Rogan added that America has “got to become friends with Canada again” And then this, “This is so ridiculous. I can’t believe that there’s like anti-American and anti-Canadian sentiment going on,” followed by “I just want America and Canada to get along. I think it’s ridiculous… and I don’t really think they should be our 51st state.”

Has Rogan seen the light?

Joe Rogan says that America and Canada should just get along and doesn't think Canada should become the 51st state pic.twitter.com/d0J5pXgtTC — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) March 21, 2025

In case you forgot in November Rogan endorsed Trump in an X post, “[Elon Musk] makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way. For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump.” So does his recent dissension from the MAGA ranks over Canada ranks mean Rogan is having second thoughts?

Rogan also said Trudeau led Canada on the road to “legitimate communism” and called Carney “just as bad.” And then, “Right now in Canada people can’t express themselves. Their ability to express themselves on the internet has been severely limited.”

So, while Rogan won’t drink the Trump Kool-Aid on annexing Canada, on other points he’s said, “Thanks, I’ll have a second cup.”

What does Trump have in mind for Canada? Who knows. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney isn’t waiting to find out. “We are facing the most significant crisis of our lifetimes because of President Trump’s unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty,” Carney said. Could a Carney guest appearance on Rogan’s podcast be coming? Joe, are you listening?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy