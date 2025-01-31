Justin Trudeau’s net worth, confirmed

Political turmoil increasingly seems to be in vogue, as governments the world around hit constant snags, are faced with mounting controversies, and elect bafflingly inept and malicious rulers into power.

That couldn’t be clearer in the United States, where Donald Trump is now president for a second time, but its by no means restricted to our borders. Even Canada, America’s poised and polite northern neighbor, is facing plenty of political upheaval in the wake of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to step down.

Trudeau led the country for nearly a decade preceding his decision to resign, and the country now has just a few months to find a replacement for him. With his political career seemingly coming to an end, it’s unclear what Trudeau’s future looks like, but at least he’s nice and comfortable where finances are concerned.

What is Justin Trudeau’s net worth?

Justin Trudeau is a legacy politician, so he came into his position as prime minister with a major leg up. His father was Pierre Trudeau, the fifteenth prime minister of Canada, who served for fifteen years in total, between 1968 and 1984. This granted his son a leg up in life, and allowed him to attend several illustrious schools on his path to becoming prime minister.

Before he attained that illustrious position, Trudeau served in several other roles in the Canadian government. He first joined its ranks with his elevation to Parliament representing Papineau in 2008, and he’s been a vital member ever since. In 2013 he became the leader of the Liberal Party, and in 2015 he became both prime minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and Youth.

Trudeau then served as prime minister, as noted above, for nine years, before mounting opposition and a string of damaging resignations urged the 53-year-old to resign. He’s now staring down unemployment for the first time in a long time, but a blow to his income isn’t likely to affect Trudeau’s wallet much.

Generational wealth is one hell of a boon to the bank account, and Trudeau was lucky enough to be born into it. So on top of his government earnings, and the paycheck he earned starring in CBC’s The Great War — that’s right, the prime minister starred in a miniseries in 2007 — and paired with his time working as a panelist on CBC Radio’s Canada Reads, the 53-year-old is worth millions.

Around $10 million CAD (the currency of Canada), to be precise. That’s according to International Business Times, which also clarifies that his wealth was initially boosted by an inheritance from his parents. Trudeau then built upon that nest egg with his salaries as both a member of parliament and as prime minister. With both salaries combined, its estimated he was pulling in more than $400,000 in 2024 alone, and — while the year saw him get a solid increase — in previous years he was still pulling in hundreds of thousands from each of his high-level positions.

Now that he’s on the way out as prime minister, Trudeau’s earnings are set to take a major hit, but with a bank account already in the millions, it’s not likely to trouble him much.

