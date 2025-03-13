Karoline Leavitt’s husband’s net worth, confirmed.

Of all the figures that make up Donald Trump’s current inner circle, one of the most interesting is his press secretary, 27-year-old Karoline Leavitt. Leavitt has come under fire multiple times in the weeks since Trump’s inauguration for her comments. Her relationship with her husband and their age gap is also a constant source of conversation. Here’s everything on what’s been going on with Leavitt recently, as well as her polarizing marriage.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt had a verbal altercation with a reporter from the Associated Press during a press briefing a few days ago. The reporter, Josh Boak, asked, “When President Trump last addressed the BRT when he was on the campaign trail, his big push was on tax cuts. He’s going there today and he’s proposing tax hikes in the form of tariffs.” Leavitt immediately countered his statement saying, “Not true, he’s not doing that,” but Boak continued. “I’m curious why he’s prioritizing that over the tax cuts.”

Leavitt responded that Trump is not implementing tax hikes and that tariffs are tax hikes on foreign countries and tax cuts for Americans. This prompted Boak to ask, “Have you ever paid a tariff? Because I have. They don’t get charged on foreign companies. They get charged on the importer.” Leavitt ultimately responded that the tariffs would lead to increased revenue and wages for Americans. She said, “I think it’s insulting that you’re trying to test my knowledge of economics and the decisions that this President has made. I now regret giving a question to the Associated Press.”

Despite her quick dismissal, people have continued to hound Leavitt, asking her to prove that she understands how tariffs work. She seems to have blocked out the negativity as easily as the White House blocked out AP News. However, her comments on Instagram are still flooded with people questioning her about her comments on tariffs. Leavitt continues to post about her work and life, including pictures and mentions of her son and husband. But who exactly is Karoline Leavitt’s husband?

Who is Karoline Leavitt’s husband, and what is his net worth?

Karoline Leavitt is a proud mom and frequently posts pictures of herself with her son, Niko. However, she is more private when it comes to her marital relationship. She is married to 59-year-old real estate developer, Nicholas Riccio, who is 32 years older than her. According to The Economic Times, Riccio has a net worth of $6 million. He used his considerable wealth to help fund Leavitt’s 2022 congressional campaign.

Riccio now runs a multimillion-dollar business, Riccio Enterprises LLC.. However, he wasn’t born into wealth. He was born and raised in New Hampshire and struggled financially. In fact, he was homeless at 18. Despite this, he was determined to make a name for himself, and paid his way through college by working odd jobs.

In 1990, Riccio took a real estate course that began his passion for property development. He started small in the Hampton Beach area, identified a street of rundown properties, and committed to restoring them. Little by little, he bought each of the properties on that street. Years later, with his impressive portfolio, he founded Nautical Beach Properties, through which he sells and rents homes in the area.

