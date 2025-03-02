King Charles’ friendship with Donald Trump toes sudden extinction as he can no longer play it safe in the president’s world

King Charles seems to be walking a political tightrope, and his alleged buddy, Donald Trump, may not like where he lands.

Just hours from now, the British monarch will roll out the red carpet for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Sandringham — an unmistakable show of support that could push his so-called friendship with Trump past the breaking point.

For years, Trump has boasted about his special bond with the royals, even praising Queen Elizabeth when she was still alive, then-Prince Charles, and Prince William. It can even be assumed that he’s seeing eye to eye with the Royal Family when it comes to the former senior members, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

However, the incumbent U.S. president’s disastrous meeting and live TV bullying of Zelenskyy mere days ago appeared to have set the stage for a clear dividing line. So now, Charles’ willingness to welcome the Ukrainian leader is seemingly sending a message that Trump just can’t ignore.

Absolutely disgraceful bullying behaviour from Trump and Vance ganging up on Zelenskyy. The look on everyone’s faces tells you everything. Trump is an absolutely disgrace for this and has humiliated America. pic.twitter.com/1zvxJGf0Cq — Caolan (@CaolanRob) February 28, 2025

The 76-year-old king has never been shy about where he stands regarding Ukraine. He once condemned Russia’s invasion as an “unprovoked attack” and spoke of Ukraine’s suffering under “indescribable aggression,” according to The Mirror. And while insiders insist this weekend’s meeting with Zelenskyy was planned long before the U.S. debacle, there’s no denying that the monarch is at risk of losing an ally in Trump.

After all, Trump has fumbled his talks with Zelenskyy while Charles is offering the Ukrainian leader a warm reception. Considering how Trump likes to create drama where there’s no need for one, the monarch should prepare for some repercussions after this Sunday’s function with Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy already touched down in the U.K. this morning. After meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Downing Street, he is set to hold high-stakes discussions with European leaders about a peace deal. But the most politically charged moment of his trip will be his sit-down with King Charles.

“Tomorrow (Sunday), there will be a series of bilateral meetings, including one with King Charles III and the European leaders’ meeting on supporting Ukraine,” Zelenskyy’s spokesperson said ahead of the national leader’s busy schedule this weekend.

Despite Trump’s past enthusiasm for his royal connections, Zelenskyy’s meeting with Charles could be the moment that fractures their supposed camaraderie — they are so close the monarch even wrote a letter inviting Trump to visit the U.K. But Trump has already made his disdain for Zelenskyy clear, and in his world, neutrality is never an option. If Charles was hoping to quietly navigate the political storm, this move ensures he’s firmly in the spotlight.

Before anyone thinks of getting bent out of shape over how Zelenskyy will dress for his meeting with King Charles tomorrow – his previous 2 meetings should offer some indication! pic.twitter.com/dUdbPETHUW — 💙 Phil Jones 🍊 (@PhilJonesy3) March 1, 2025

While the Foreign Office and government officials have signed off on the meeting, details of the discussion remain under wraps. However, European leaders have already voiced their support for Ukraine following the U.S. fallout, and Starmer, who sees the U.K. as a bridge between the U.S. and Europe, is scrambling to smooth tensions.

The Prime Minister has called both Trump and Zelenskyy, urging unity, but with transatlantic alliances shaken, King Charles’ decision to host Ukraine’s president is very likely to draw negative reactions from the Trump administration. The question now is whether the monarch will stand firm for humanity or let his friendship with a convicted felon get in the way of making the world a better place.

