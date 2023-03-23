Lauren Boebert joins the all too annoying chorus crying out against Donald Trump’s potential arrest

Onion headline lovers and gun nuts both have something to cheer about today, as infamous insurrectionist/extremist congresswoman Lauren Boebert has once again forced herself into a conversation nobody invited her to join. Her latest public offering is a cryptic tweet that paints former president Donald Trump as a heroic victim of some sort of grand conspiracy, instead of him just being a criminal who was dumb and narcissistic enough to run for president and air his dirty laundry in public.

President Donald Trump was a complete shock to the system.



As you can see, the system doesn’t like being shocked.



Now they’re trying to turn things back to the way they used to be.



Not on my watch.



We the People are wide awake now and we won’t be going back to sleep. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 23, 2023

Trump is accused of paying hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and not declaring it as such. Although it isn’t certain exactly which charges prosecutors want to bring him up on, many outlets are guessing it would be something about falsifying business records and tax fraud.

The former reality television star has reportedly asked to be handcuffed when he eventually goes and speaks to the grand jury in his case, hoping to make it a spectacle and potentially galvanize his base into repeating something similar to Jan. 6 – an outcome that Boebert and her insurrectionist loving ally Marjorie Taylor Greene would no doubt love. Because of the Apprentice star’s thin skin and inability to follow a script, Trump’s lawyers are allegedly unhappy with his attempts to appear in person in front of the jury. But, as we’ve seen in the past, baby always gets his bottle, even if he then throws it onto the ground and shatters it before soiling himself and pretending he’d meant to do that all along.

Boebert’s lazy attempt at being inspiring and revolutionary falls flat for a number of reasons. For one, Trump is still a free man, despite him bleating about the fact he was going to be arrested a couple of days ago. More importantly, the evidence against him is about as strong as he wishes his handshakes were. But, then again, Boebert has never been one for living in reality, and has previous experience when it comes to defending sex offenders, so we doubt that will stop her full-throated support.

The Manhattan district attorney's office said Donald Trump created a false expectation of his arrest and led Republicans in Congress to interfere with the office's probe of the former president, according to a letter obtained by @Reuters https://t.co/BKaH1JB0I3 pic.twitter.com/wCpyZxNtOg — Reuters (@Reuters) March 23, 2023

For now, the case is the subject of much speculation, especially as a meeting of the grand jury was postponed earlier this week. Nonetheless, Trump, Boebert, and the rest of their ilk keep pumping out unfounded conspiracy theories and silly little tweets that make them feel like big people in an attempt to draw everyone’s attention from Trump’s clear criminality onto some other dead cat.

Although many are convinced this will be the final nail in Trump’s coffin, the fact is the slippery politician has evaded punishment for much worse crimes in the past, and continues to live (and thrive) in a system that simply does not punish rich people, no matter how egregious their crimes. While Boebert might be ranting and raving about the prospect of the former president going to jail,the most likely outcome is that he’ll get off once again, and be free to continue ruining the country with his dangerous rhetoric.