Marjorie Taylor Greene daydreams of life as Governor only to be reminded there aren’t enough citizens with a ’42 I.Q. point’ to vote for her

When it comes to self-serving individuals like Marjorie Taylor Greene, there is no denying the fact that whenever they dig their heels in to support or defend something, they are nursing a motive of their own. It’s just that they don’t highlight this hidden agenda with clear words. But how sharp can we expect a brain to be when its major function is cooking up problematic and toxic thoughts all day long? It is bound to slip up and Greene’s latest post would make a good example.

Recently, Army Sgt. Daniel Perry was convicted of murder in the 2020 shooting of a protestor. Perry could get sentenced to life in prison and State District Judge Clifford Brown will be sentencing him soon. The conviction was soon followed by Governor Greg Abbott announcing that he has requested the Board of Pardons and Paroles to pass a recommendation to revoke the conviction and promised he will be working “swiftly” to ensure Perry is pardoned.

Greene has made it clear that she is not in favor of Perry’s conviction and didn’t waste a second to harp her usual conspiracy theory — how billionaire George Soros funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s election campaign. She pointed out that if she were a Republican Governor, she would “find a way to ban Soros, his money, and all his organizations from my state.”

Soros funded progressive DA’s are destroying our justice system.



Daniel Perry’s case is clear cut. He defended his own life when he was threatened.



The Republican governor of Texas needs to step in.



If I were a Republican governor, I would find a way to ban Soros, his… https://t.co/rBNdwDzsJ4 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 9, 2023

While MTG mostly gets flak for repeating the same Soros-related accusations, this time her fantasizing of a future where she would be a state governor raised many eyebrows. So, many took it upon themselves to let Greene know what they think of her indulging in formless wool-gathering.

Sweetie, there’s not a state in the union that has enough 42 I.Q. point citizens to vote you in as governor. — The MIXX Radio Network (@TheMIXXRadio) April 9, 2023

Given Greene’s recent post where she ended up becoming an LGBTQ+ ally, the interest in her supposed IQ is understandable.

Please go take your meds and lay off the wine 🍷 for a couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/mIRbKzFPpz — Dave Russell (@RealDaveRussell) April 9, 2023

Some approved of her lofty plans but advised her to look at those around her before prancing off to ban Soros or anyone else. But as we know, quiet introspection has never been Greene’s style.

That sounds like a good idea, but you have to get rid of high spending republican donors, too. — Charles Dixon (@charlestdixon) April 9, 2023

Seeing how she had so much to say about how Soros is allegedly manipulating the DA, people now want her to apply her exceptional wisdom to a few candidates of their choice.

Now do Clarence Thomas. Please Marge, share your infinite wisdom with us. — Teaticket63 (@RenenotRenee) April 9, 2023

Cool…now do Crow and Thomas. — Tom Cannon (@Yonah139) April 9, 2023

Now do the Koch brothers. Come on you got this! — Brionne Davis Davel (@brionnedavis) April 9, 2023

For those who don’t know, Justice Clarence Thomas is currently busy defending himself for going on luxury vacations funded by billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow. Charles G. Koch and David H. Koch (who passed away in 2019) — popularly referred to as the Koch brothers — have been renowned for their support and contributions to Republicans as well as for various allegations and charges, which include unleashing 91 metric tons of the toxic chemical benzene into liquid waste streams in 1995.

But expecting Greene to change tack and hack away at her own roots would be akin to hoping that her next post is fact-checked and grammar-proof. Or well, similar to her building her flimsy castle of “one day I will be a governor.”

