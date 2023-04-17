Marjorie Taylor Greene does a stellar job of throwing stones in glass houses after demanding Joe Biden’s ‘indisputable’ impeachment

Even though her BFF stands tall as the only current or former president in history to be impeached twice, Marjorie Taylor Greene has decided that the best course of action is to throw stones in houses made entirely of glass by demanding that Joe Biden get the same treatment.

Making a point of noting that the current commander-in-chief has been a serving politician longer than she’s even been alive, and MTG seems to think that he’s edging towards of his lifespan if her latest lambasting is any indication. Sure, Biden might be getting on a bit as the oldest leader of the country there’s ever been, but is he careening it directly towards the precipice?

Well, that depends entirely on who you ask, but there are no prizes for guessing which side of the divine Marj in Charj falls on. Even though she’s been cheering on Trump from the sidelines through impeachment, arraignment, and indictment, it’s definitely not anything relating to the Republican party that’s thrown the nation into disarray and disrepair.

Joe Biden has been in office since 1972, longer than I have been alive.



At the end of his days and his career he is handing over a country with debilitating debt, on the verge of WWIII, and on the verge of losing the dollar as the world’s currency.



And he’s used his power to… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 17, 2023

We shouldn’t have to point out that her orange-faced overlord also happens to be a whole lot wealthier than the Biden family, and that’s without mentioning the number of times his finances have been questioned and pored over, never mind the fact he’s reportedly mounting up rather substantial debts.

The political sh*t-show continues trundling along on a daily basis, then, with MTG leading the charge as always via her daily dose of bile that may or may not have a basis in reality that could generously be described as tenuous.