Marjorie Taylor Greene foams at the mouth over Trump standing at a microphone during latest masterclass in how not to behave

Marjorie Taylor Greene has praised Donald Trump’s first press conference since winning the presidential election, saying it was the best “we’ve seen in four years.”

Greene complimented her boss following his media appearance at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, during which he talked about a wide-range of topics including vaccines, New York Mayor Eric Adams, his upcoming inauguration, and his continued attack on the media. These kinds of freewheeling tangents feel fitting for a guy who once turned a question about rent into a lament about bacon, but perhaps the most discernible through line was Trump’s discussion of the various lawsuits he has filed against the media.

President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸

Lawsuits are coming ⚡️

“They’re very dishonest.

We need a great media we need fair media it’s very important we need borders we need walls, and we need fair elections” pic.twitter.com/K4ZI1CtQVw — SANTINO (@MichaelSCollura) December 16, 2024

On top of the defamation lawsuit he levelled against the ABC, Trump also has gripes with 60 Minutes for their interview with his former opponent Kamala Harris, as well as book publisher Simon & Schuster, the Pulitzer Prize board, and Iowa newspaper The Des Moines Register. “You need a fair press,” Trump said during the conference in reference to the lawsuits. “I’m doing this not because I want to. I’m doing this because I feel I have an obligation to.”

Elsewhere, on the health front, Trump reportedly dodged a question about whether he believes vaccines cause autism — a claim previously spouted by his pick for Health Secretary, RFK Jr.. Instead, the president-elect claimed “something bad’s happening” in terms of pesticides and their supposed connection to autism diagnoses. Later, Trump said he would “certainly look at” granting a pardon to Adams, and suggested his indictment was a reaction to the mayor’s stance on immigration.

Trump says he will consider pardoning Eric Adams pic.twitter.com/wXtDNugsoT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 16, 2024

Then, when asked which world leaders would attend his inauguration next month, Trump said he had spoken “to over 100 countries” since his election win, adding that “you wouldn’t believe how many countries there are.” As the future president, I sure hope that was a figure of speech, and not a Freudian slip about his own geographical knowledge (hint, it’s 195). While the press conference was reportedly less combative than what we endured during Trump’s presidential campaign (I had tried to wipe those from memory, but alas), it perhaps wasn’t worthy of Greene’s hyperbolic praise.

That was the best press conference we have seen in 4 years.



Covered every topic including the drones.



Thank God President Trump will be back in the White House January 20th!!! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 16, 2024

Of course, the congresswoman’s message resorted to comparisons to Trump’s predecessor by claiming his press conference was the best in “four years,” though she was also particularly complimentary about how Trump “covered every topic including the drones.” Naturally, the appearance of mysterious drones over parts of New Jersey and the eastern U.S. is a topic rife for a conspiracist like Greene, who has peddled unsubstantiated theories about their origins on social media in recent days. She’s also just as obsessed with vaccines and autism as RFK Jr., to the point where her X posts about the subject have been hit with fact-checking rebuttals.

I fully believe vaccines cause Autism.



It’s another example of crimes against humanity.



And innocent babies, children, and their families are the victims. https://t.co/uR4T1kEsoX — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 16, 2024

Greene’s apple-polishing energy towards Trump might only continue to grow, since she was last month appointed as the chair of DOGE, a new congressional subcommittee aimed at eliminating government waste as part of his second administration. The subcommittee shares its acronym with the advisory body co-lead by billionaire and hopeful FLOTUS Elon Musk, marking the appointment of two loyalists in a second term cabinet that looks to be filled with sycophants.

Perhaps Trump’s ego is so weak that he needs people like Greene to constantly praise him. Or perhaps the drones were secretly sent by an interplanetary strike force that is hell-bent on making people inexplicably compliment someone who doesn’t deserve it.

