Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene have teamed up — unintentionally, perhaps — for a double dose of eyebrow-raising commentary. This time, their target isn’t the usual suspects like windmills, voting machines, or woke corporations — it’s drones. Mysterious drones, to be exact.

Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, about the mysterious aerial objects spotted across New Jersey. His solution? Transparency — or, failing that, open fire. The idea of shooting in the air while civilians walk in the streets was amazingly not the worst part of his post. It’s a horrible fact that we have an illiterate president. He sprinkled his post with his signature blend of caps-lock urgency and spellcheck-free flair. You know it’s bad when your own supporters wish you used a spellchecker sometimes.

Here comes Marjorie to crank it up a notch and demand action. She always is heavy on volume and light on logic. Calling for drones to be shot down is exactly the kind of blunt-force approach we’ve come to expect from her. So, Marjorie, who’s supposed to be doing the shooting? Are we handing out slingshots at Walmart? And what happens when a drone inevitably crashes into someone? These are the details Greene never quite gets around to clarifying, but hey, nuance isn’t her thing.

Fortunately, one good thing came from Marjorie’s post, an accidental fact check. Trump’s team must have told him how illiterate he sounded, so he edited his post to be error-free. They must have told him, “Either use a spell-checker or we are getting you a tutor.” Marjorie, being as subtle as she is, took a snap of Trump’s post, thinking that “don’t” is spelled “don,” and that “shoot” should be “shot.” The best weapon against MAGA is indeed MAGA itself.

Let’s back up a second. Yes, mysterious drones have been spotted over New Jersey in recent weeks. Dozens of them. They’ve even shown up near a military research facility, which understandably raised some eyebrows. But according to state and federal officials, there’s no immediate threat to public safety. The FBI is investigating, and in the meantime, they’ve asked the public to report sightings without assuming the worst. Simple, right? Not if you’re Trump and Greene.

For Trump, this is just another opportunity to fire up his favorite narrative: the government knows something it’s not telling us. It’s classic Trump theater — half conspiracy, half melodrama, and just enough chaos to get his base buzzing. And, as always, his posts come with a side of grammatical mayhem. Somewhere in the US, a drone operator is probably watching all of this unfold and wondering how they became the star of a MAGA soap opera. The skies remain mysterious, and Trump and Marjorie remain exactly who we thought they were.

