Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
GREENVALE, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump dances after speaking during the FOX Nation's Patriot Awards at the Tilles Center on December 05, 2024 in Greenvale, New York. President-elect Trump was in attendance for the Patriot awards where he was the recipient of the “Patriot of the Year" award. According to Fox the annual awards “honor and recognize America’s finest patriots, including military veterans, first responders and other inspirational everyday heroes." (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) MACON, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 03: U.S. Rep, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) attends a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Atrium Health Amphitheater on November 03, 2024 in Macon, Georgia. With only two days until the election, Trump is campaigning for re-election on Sunday in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/John Moore/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News
Social Media

Donald Trump reveals that he’s in desperate need of a tutor as Marjorie Taylor Greene wails about drones and shooting things

Murica, it's hunting season!
Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej Jovanovski
|

Published: Dec 14, 2024 07:36 am

Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene have teamed up — unintentionally, perhaps — for a double dose of eyebrow-raising commentary. This time, their target isn’t the usual suspects like windmills, voting machines, or woke corporations — it’s drones. Mysterious drones, to be exact.

Recommended Videos

Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, about the mysterious aerial objects spotted across New Jersey. His solution? Transparency — or, failing that, open fire. The idea of shooting in the air while civilians walk in the streets was amazingly not the worst part of his post. It’s a horrible fact that we have an illiterate president. He sprinkled his post with his signature blend of caps-lock urgency and spellcheck-free flair. You know it’s bad when your own supporters wish you used a spellchecker sometimes.

Here comes Marjorie to crank it up a notch and demand action. She always is heavy on volume and light on logic. Calling for drones to be shot down is exactly the kind of blunt-force approach we’ve come to expect from her. So, Marjorie, who’s supposed to be doing the shooting? Are we handing out slingshots at Walmart? And what happens when a drone inevitably crashes into someone? These are the details Greene never quite gets around to clarifying, but hey, nuance isn’t her thing.

Fortunately, one good thing came from Marjorie’s post, an accidental fact check. Trump’s team must have told him how illiterate he sounded, so he edited his post to be error-free. They must have told him, “Either use a spell-checker or we are getting you a tutor.” Marjorie, being as subtle as she is, took a snap of Trump’s post, thinking that “don’t” is spelled “don,” and that “shoot” should be “shot.” The best weapon against MAGA is indeed MAGA itself.

Let’s back up a second. Yes, mysterious drones have been spotted over New Jersey in recent weeks. Dozens of them. They’ve even shown up near a military research facility, which understandably raised some eyebrows. But according to state and federal officials, there’s no immediate threat to public safety. The FBI is investigating, and in the meantime, they’ve asked the public to report sightings without assuming the worst. Simple, right? Not if you’re Trump and Greene.

For Trump, this is just another opportunity to fire up his favorite narrative: the government knows something it’s not telling us. It’s classic Trump theater — half conspiracy, half melodrama, and just enough chaos to get his base buzzing. And, as always, his posts come with a side of grammatical mayhem. Somewhere in the US, a drone operator is probably watching all of this unfold and wondering how they became the star of a MAGA soap opera. The skies remain mysterious, and Trump and Marjorie remain exactly who we thought they were.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. Armed with a philosophy degree, he spent seven years as a freelance writer. Andrej brings readers closer to celebrities, politics, and true crime. He enjoys spending time with his family, playing League of Legends, and completing crossword puzzles while he's not on the clock. Fun Fact: After spending four years studying philosophy, Andrej chose to stop thinking and start acting.