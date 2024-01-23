Marjorie Taylor Greene gave a speech in New Hampshire and ‘multiple attendees collapsed from dehydration’

Republicans have spent the last few years proving they’re willing to harm themselves for their politics. Now, at a Marjorie Taylor Greene speech in New Hampshire, this has been taken to the extreme.

As per the Washington Post, her latest attempts to drum up support for Donald Trump hit some snags. First, it was protested by climate activists, and later several members of the audience were said to have fainted because of “dehydration.” This occurred as Greene was relegated to a tiny, stuffy room. There is the chance that the attendees collapsed thanks to secondhand embarrassment, but that would require them to understand the concept of shame and decency, which is unlikely given whose speech they were witnessing.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

This problem comes in the aftermath of her proving she has no idea who runs North Korea. If that gaffe had been made by a politician who had any respect from her peers, it would be kind of a big deal. Even among the MAGA faithful, that mistake should lead to questions around Taylor Greene’s cognitive state, as the man she’s obsessed with, and pushing for the role of president, famously met with the Asian dictator.

However, Taylor Greene seems to be able to do and say whatever dumb thing comes to her mind without experiencing a modicum of pushback from her base. In that way, she’s very much like Kim Jong Un’s bestie and the GOP frontrunner Donald Trump, who can try to foment an insurrection, steal classified information, and have close ties to the most unsavory characters, yet continue to command fervent support among the American right.

At least a few of the attendees at her speech were spared some of the hate she spewed. And who knows? They might have hit their head during their falls and woke up with a sense of right and wrong.