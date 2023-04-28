Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to know if you support her Hunter Biden obsession

She not only has an obsession with Hunter Biden but Marjorie Taylor Greene has made a list of serious crimes that she attributes to the whole Biden family. Now she has put together a survey on her official Congresswoman page where she is making it easy for constituents to show their support for her investigation.

Nothing like making the job as easy as possible for voters to sign a petition than providing them with an online form that has name, email, and a checkbox. What are they signing up for, though? That’s the question. The allegations she added to her “Biden Family Investigation Survey” come from a Suspicious Activity Report that she says she and a few colleagues from the House Oversight Committee reviewed together. Money laundering, influence peddling, and human trafficking are what she is saying the Biden family are involved in and have been since the president was vice president.

Of course, by the “Biden family,” she mainly means Hunter Biden, because he’s the one she alleges solicited prostitution in Russia and Ukraine in addition to the United States. However, she accuses other family members of influence peddling and she says that lawyers are trying to shut her investigation down.

The Biden crime family participated in human trafficking by soliciting prostitutes from the United States and abroad in countries like Russia and Ukraine.



There is an entire crime enterprise wrapped around Joe Biden and his family.@GOPOversight has a much bigger investigation… pic.twitter.com/AGUBqfxTLs — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 18, 2023

After posting that video on Twitter on April 18, she posted a new tweet just today claiming that the Biden family “may be” guilty of money laundering and influence peddling. That’s a far cry from saying she saw the evidence on the 18th.

It appears Hunter Biden & other Biden family members may be guilty of money laundering & influence-peddling on behalf of Joe Biden, the temporary holder of the world's most powerful office.



Do you support my work to investigate these potential crimes?https://t.co/gFCugAHxaG — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 28, 2023

Ironically, if MTG is the only one working on this investigation, wouldn’t that mean there is nothing there to investigate?

Keep digging. You seem to be the only one working on behalf of We the People on this issue. — Kitty Smith (No DMs, TY) (@BiniKitty) April 28, 2023

There was definitely a change in language between when she said she had just come from looking over 2,000 pages full of evidence to today’s post, where she’s downgraded that to a “maybe.”

I see you’re no longer going with full blast accusations of crimes without evidence. Could it be because you’ve been warned that you can and will be sued? Yup!



I have no issues with investigations, but you should take the same exact approach with your own party. — 🐾 A to the Z 🐾 (@amber_zellmer) April 28, 2023

Seriously, if there’s proof, let the People see it. If there’s a crime, there should already be charges. Hunter is not protected by the same laws as his father — though his father could be taken down too, if the charges were legitimate.

If you’ve got proof of a crime, then present it. Otherwise, sthu Marge. — Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) April 18, 2023

Wouldn’t it be great if politicians focused on their jobs rather than the smear campaigns to destroy each other’s reputations? Just think how much more would get done.