Marjorie Taylor Greene’s selective belief in what Jesus said doesn’t bode well for Donald Trump

When it comes to loud supporters of Donald Trump, they all share a common trait – leaving themselves open to criticism by making the most willy-nilly declarations. And of course, Marjorie Taylor Greene fits the description like a glove.

Recommended Videos

While the former POTUS does show his rare moments of craftiness and proves that yes, he can keep his mouth shut when needed, MTG is yet to exhibit such an upgrade in her baser instincts, which only push her to double down on her unhinged claims.

So, earlier in the week, when an earthquake hit NYC and the citizens needed positive messages to boost their morale, phony prophet Greene came forward to say the natural phenomenon was a sign from God to the people of America as they needed to repent. Clearly, a community note and countless netizens mocking her sanity did little to deter her as this time she is back with her lesson on what Jesus said and double-underlined her status as a true believer in the eyes of Christ.

Many have mocked and scoffed at this post and even put community notes.



Jesus talked about that in Luke 12:54-56.



Yes eclipses are predictable and earthquakes happen and we know when comets are passing by, however God created all of these things and uses them to be signs for… https://t.co/BPs70oNXx3 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 7, 2024

Evidently, MTG read the Bible like she read the Constitution – remembering only the parts that serve her vanity and ambition. Well, while there is no beating the Congresswoman in terms of being a narcissistic self-serving individual, two can play the game of employing what is written in the Bible and shifting it to fit a desired narrative.

What does your bible have to say about the Golden calf?

Anti-christ? The devil?

Also, can you explain why the majority of child molesters, sexual assaulters, pedophiles, and rapists turn out to be republican?

Just curious. — Mrs. Butters 🥧 (@MrsButters) April 7, 2024

Because if Marj is so invested in abandoning logic, her skewered argument will come to hound her hero in this case.

Marj, it is a sign to TRUMP and his followers. The earthquake and aftershocks have ALL been around Bedminster. In fact, one aftershock was right under HIS golf club's clubhouse. Maybe YOU need to heed the warnings. — Heather P 🇺🇸💙💛 (@aeroladyny) April 7, 2024

By your logic…Here’s a sign pic.twitter.com/SH0JpqHxSz — Heather Lane 𝕏 (@goldengirlinlv) April 7, 2024

Marj, if what you’re saying is true, then it had to be God’s earthquake that sent Truth Social’s stocks plummeting pic.twitter.com/LT0hmjnfzo — 𝔸𝕟𝕟𝕒𝕓𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕖 ℍ𝕚𝕘𝕘𝕚𝕟𝕤 (@Abba_Annabelle) April 7, 2024

Some are not-so-silently asking MTG to look in the metaphorical mirror, but seriously, when has anyone associated with Trump ever indulged in any self-introspection?

Your point makes no sense.



Eclipses are predictable and celestial bodies movement too ,earthquakes still unpredictable.



Since something is predictable it doesn't abide to political parties.



It will happen independently who is in the government by the time.



I could point out:… — ThatHanselGuy (@ThatHanselGuy) April 7, 2024

I keep saying that MTG has more than proved why Trump dumped her from the Vice-President without a single glance at his equally bonkers devotee. But that ship has long sailed – she now eyes the Homeland Security secretary position and based on how her arguments continue to serve no purpose whatsoever in the grand scale of things or even to aid Trump, I am keeping my emergency stash of popcorn ready to sit back and watch when the GOP candidate crafts another wish list of names of the post and forgets that Greene exists.