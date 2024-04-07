Marjorie Taylor Greene’s selective belief in what Jesus said doesn’t bode well for Donald Trump

When it comes to loud supporters of Donald Trump, they all share a common trait – leaving themselves open to criticism by making the most willy-nilly declarations. And of course, Marjorie Taylor Greene fits the description like a glove.
While the former POTUS does show his rare moments of craftiness and proves that yes, he can keep his mouth shut when needed, MTG is yet to exhibit such an upgrade in her baser instincts, which only push her to double down on her unhinged claims.
So, earlier in the week, when an earthquake hit NYC and the citizens needed positive messages to boost their morale, phony prophet Greene came forward to say the natural phenomenon was a sign from God to the people of America as they needed to repent. Clearly, a community note and countless netizens mocking her sanity did little to deter her as this time she is back with her lesson on what Jesus said and double-underlined her status as a true believer in the eyes of Christ.
Evidently, MTG read the Bible like she read the Constitution – remembering only the parts that serve her vanity and ambition. Well, while there is no beating the Congresswoman in terms of being a narcissistic self-serving individual, two can play the game of employing what is written in the Bible and shifting it to fit a desired narrative.
Because if Marj is so invested in abandoning logic, her skewered argument will come to hound her hero in this case.
Some are not-so-silently asking MTG to look in the metaphorical mirror, but seriously, when has anyone associated with Trump ever indulged in any self-introspection?
I keep saying that MTG has more than proved why Trump dumped her from the Vice-President without a single glance at his equally bonkers devotee. But that ship has long sailed – she now eyes the Homeland Security secretary position and based on how her arguments continue to serve no purpose whatsoever in the grand scale of things or even to aid Trump, I am keeping my emergency stash of popcorn ready to sit back and watch when the GOP candidate crafts another wish list of names of the post and forgets that Greene exists.