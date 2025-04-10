‘Maybe stop doing things like this’: David Hogg reacts to totally normal staged painting of Trump and Jesus

The way some people genuinely worship Donald Trump is beyond disturbing. There is no way people should feel such strong feelings towards a political figure, let alone one as reprehensible as him.

Yet somehow the president has managed to win over a certain demographic who treat him like a religious figure. Remember when a bunch of MAGA voters wore bandages over their ears after Trump was shot? Well they’ve only gotten more insufferable now that he’s back in the White House.

Political activist and Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee, David Hogg, agrees. The level of reverence for Donald is getting a bit weird now. To back up his claim Hogg shared footage of a live painting event in which an artist dramatically painted the president standing in front of Jesus on the cross as a crowd of impressed MAGA supporters watched.

If you want to stop being called weird maybe stop doing things like this pic.twitter.com/qzJupEPB3p — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) April 9, 2025

That’s weird right?

Not to knock this woman’s artistic abilities, but this is the reason the rest of the world is laughing at America right now. It’s not normal to feel this way about your country’s leader. I’m sorry to break it to any of you readers who may feel this way, but if you feel this strongly about Trump you may want to get your head checked. The only places you see this kind of devotion and spectacle regarding leaders is under totalitarian regimes.

Other people noted how strange this event was, calling MAGA supporters “brainwashed” and a “cult.”

This is the most brainwashed, religious cult I ever seen in my life.😱 pic.twitter.com/AOxycsjxQr — Mario 🇺🇸🇵🇱🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@PawlowskiMario) April 9, 2025

One person wrote “This can’t be real… I refuse to believe.” But unfortunately it appears it very much is real. Another wrote that we “want to draw a line at stuff that approaches religious veneration.” Although arguably it’s already far too late for that. Pretty sure this Trump worship goes against what is taught in the Bible too, he is what you may call a “false prophet.”

Donald Trump is being deified

The artist who created the painting has been doing this for a while. She’s painted numerous, almost identical, paintings which have actually been seen by Trump himself. Her skill is impressive, there’s no doubt about it. But if I could paint that good I’d probably paint some lovely meadows, or the nativity scene, literally anything other than a flabby old white guy.

The people attending the event are just as peculiar. Once again, their behavior reflects that of a cult as they cheer for a painting of this 78-year-old man who doesn’t even know what the word groceries mean. Trump is being treated like a god which you’d think should go against every religious principal there is.

