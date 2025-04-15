Nick Carter hit with bombshell allegations of SA, accused of spreading cancer-causing STDs

When it comes to the world of boy bands, the Backstreet Boys have held an almost untouchable place. And now, one of the group’s most prominent members, Nick Carter, stands at the center of a scandal.

The allegations are as serious as they come: sexual assault, the alleged transmission of sexually transmitted diseases, and, perhaps most hauntingly, the claim that these diseases contributed to a life-altering cervical cancer diagnosis for his accuser.

Laura Penly, the accuser at the heart of this lawsuit, has alleged that Carter sexually assaulted her multiple times between late 2004 and early 2005, during what began as a consensual relationship. She claims, however, that the relationship quickly took a dark turn. According to Penly, Carter not only disregarded her requests for protection during their encounters but also used his fame and power to manipulate and silence her when things escalated beyond her consent.

What makes this case particularly disturbing is the alleged aftermath. Penly claims that Carter infected her with multiple STDs, including human papillomavirus (HPV), a virus linked to cervical cancer. By mid-2005, she says she was diagnosed with Stage 2 cervical cancer, a point from which her life took an irreversible turn. The lawsuit paints a picture of not only physical suffering but also severe emotional trauma, as Penly alleges Carter coerced her into silence with the chilling assertion that “no one would believe her anyway.”

While Penly’s accusations are specific and graphic, they are not isolated. She is the fourth woman to come forward alleging sexual misconduct by Carter. On the other side of this legal battle, Carter’s defense team has come out swinging, categorically denying the allegations and framing them as part of a coordinated effort to tarnish his reputation. In their statement, his lawyers dismissed Penly’s claims as “nonsense” and accused her legal team of exploiting the justice system to inflict maximum damage. Carter has gone as far as to claim that he doesn’t even recall meeting Penly.

But this isn’t the first time Carter has faced such accusations. Melissa Schuman, a former member of the girl group Dream, accused him of sexual assault in 2017, claiming he forced himself on her when she was 18. Shannon Ruth, another accuser, alleged that Carter assaulted her when she was 17, following a Backstreet Boys concert. These cases, alongside Penly’s lawsuit, form a troubling pattern—one that Carter’s legal team is working hard to dismiss as coincidental or conspiratorial.

