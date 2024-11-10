‘No doubt Trump will take credit for these’: Barbra Streisand riles up MAGA (again) with accurate future prediction for their twice-indicted leader

Throughout the build-up to the 2024 United States presidential election, Barbra Streisand made her thoughts on the two primary candidates extremely clear. Streisand had hoped Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris would win and vehemently stressed her dislike of the Republican Party’s Donald Trump, the eventual winner.

In the immediate aftermath of Harris’ devastating defeat, Streisand thanked her for trying to keep the twice-indicted convicted felon Trump out of the White House. Now that the dust has settled, the legendary actress and singer continues expressing her dissatisfaction with Trump’s victory. Streisand took to X to point out the lack of media coverage of the Biden administration’s many achievements and predicted Trump will now take credit for them as usual.

Unfortunately the media barely covered the significant accomplishments of the Biden Administration and long term investment in our infrastructure and economy. Like those of the New Deal, some will be noticed later. No doubt Trump will take credit for these just as Republicans in… — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) November 9, 2024

It wouldn’t be the first time Trump has wrongly taken credit for the accomplishments of others. As CNN pointed out in 2018, there’s a long list of invalid claims of achievements by the unnaturally orange one. Such claims include inventing the decades-old phrase “Priming the pump,” “getting rid of the issue” of birtherism in 2011, popularizing campaign “airplane rallies,” and restoring the term “Merry Christmas” to the American vernacular. These are all undeniable false claims made by Trump in an attempt to take credit for things other people achieved and that includes the significant improvements brought around by Joe Biden.

Obviously, claiming credit for the positive developments goes hand in hand with dumping the blame for his biggest disasters on others for Trump, whether it was withholding hurricane aid to Puerto Rico when he was president or accusing his opponents of using “inflammatory language” while doing the same to the extent that it holds the potential of inciting violence.

Naturally, Streisand’s post garnered a lively reaction from X users on both sides of the political spectrum.

How did X react?

Why are you still here? You promised to leave the country if Trump won. My dad voted because of that reason. — LilRascal (@rascal113646) November 9, 2024

The replies to Barbra Streisand’s post were filled with MAGA cultists desperate to remind the star that she had previously mentioned that she wouldn’t want to live in an America in which Donald Trump was the president.

I thought you were going to England. — suzy (@Suzy_1776) November 10, 2024

Have you moved to Canada yet? pic.twitter.com/LFXcVOajf0 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 10, 2024

You’re still on here? Lol



When are you moving out of the United States like you said? — Josh Barnett-AZ (@BarnettforAZ) November 10, 2024

Of course, her comment section was teeming with rude, angry, vitriolic MAGAts who don’t deserve a platform, and who believe calling her names and mocking her views is the way to win in this world. Of course, they are learning from the best. Way to change the world’s opinion of the average MAGAt, folks.

Thankfully, there were also some people in agreement with Streisand.

Well, let's post them continuously then so MAGA don't forget. — NANCY 🌊💙 (@SEATTLENUGGET) November 10, 2024

I apologize, but i'm tired of hearing excuses. We have been under attack for years! Unfortunately, the dishonest fraudulent convicted criminal and his conmen were able, I believe fraudulently, to seize control of the United States!



This was an insurrection, not an election!! — William Scott Lowe (@lowe110711) November 9, 2024

Good news just doesn’t sell. It’s no wonder that people never even were aware of most of these great things. — Deborah 🥥My Friends Call Me Slayer🔥🐉⚔️🔥 (@drodvik52) November 9, 2024

Exactly. No doubt that they will, like they took credit for Obama’s economy. Luckily historians will keep records. — Susana Mounts – Слава Украïнi!🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻🌊💙 (@SusanaMounts) November 10, 2024

When Trump takes up his role as president in January 2025, here’s hoping any attempts he makes to take credit for the achievements of others — especially any that should be credited to the Biden administration — will be called out by the media and public alike (because, let’s be honest, Streisand is right when she says Trump will try to do so). A request to the MAGA population — you voted for a convicted felon after believing his lofty promises, so make sure to keep your eyes peeled lest the man just re-wraps the rights you already have as his fake triumph.

