Oopsie, was racist little snot waffle Nick Fuentes slapped with a battery charge for macing a woman at his front door?

Nick Fuentes, the biggest racist and hate-mongering gremlin on social media just got charged with a misdemeanor battery charge for assaulting a woman.

It all started with Fuentes being his usual insufferable self online. After the 2024 election, Fuentes celebrated how happy he was with what the Trump victory meant for women’s rights. He mocked women’s rights activists by posting “Your body, my choice. Forever.” Very funny, right? Well, Fuentes didn’t realize that not everyone is content with letting a man-child with a spray tan complex shout into the void unchecked. Enter Marla Rose, a local woman who decided to take her grievances straight to Fuentes’s doorstep on November 10. Literally.

Your body, my choice. Forever. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) November 6, 2024

What happened next could only come from the brain of a man who spends too much time Googling “how to intimidate people.” When Rose rang the doorbell at Fuentes’s Chicago home to record him and ask why he felt compelled to post such garbage, Fuentes opened the door and immediately sprayed her in the face with what’s believed to be pepper spray. Yes, the self-proclaimed alpha male of the far-right couldn’t even handle a confrontation without resorting to pepper spray and middle-school theatrics. After spraying Rose, Fuentes shoved her down the stairs and onto the concrete, then snatched her phone like a seagull and stomped on it.

Marla Rose releases the video of Nick Fuentes pepper spraying her. pic.twitter.com/uBWSV7C9w2 — Ray (@raymo_g) November 12, 2024

That’s Fuentes’s fragile masculinity on display. He got scared because he couldn’t hide behind his keyboard anymore, and made the worst decision possible when answering his door. Fuentes must have realized how miserable he looked on that video, so he thought he could destroy the evidence. Fortunately, the video was recovered from Rose’s damaged phone. In the video, we can see Fuentes shouting “Get the f*** out of here” as he hurries back inside to lock the door.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after, finding Rose with watery eyes but no visible injuries. Initially, both parties refused to cooperate with the police. Fuentes, trying to play the victim, claimed he was “in fear for his life” after receiving online threats and dealing with strangers showing up at his house unannounced. If he is so scared for his life, why does he keep spewing hate online? Rose eventually decided enough was enough and pressed charges, leading to Fuentes’s arrest on November 27.

Don’t get too excited, though — he was back out in less than an hour, presumably to go whine about cancel culture on his live stream. Of course, Fuentes couldn’t resist adding more fuel to the fire. He posted his own mugshots on X, with an unhinged caption. Rose, who seems refreshingly unfazed by Feuntes’s antics, replied with a Facebook post: “It. Is. On 🔥🔥🔥 PS — Civil case pending.” There’s a court date set for December 19 where he’ll have to answer for his actions in front of a judge. The case is Illinois, not some far-right dystopia where pepper-spraying your neighbors gets you a medal. Let’s see how desperately Fuentes will try to qualify pepper-spraying a 57-year-old woman as “self-defense.” Good luck with that, Nick.

This isn’t the first time Fuentes proved he is a national disgrace, and it likely won’t be the last. Fuentes has built his brand on being as insufferable as humanly possible. He peddles racism, antisemitism, and enough misogyny to make even the 1950s blush. It’s evident that this man thrives on attention, no matter how bad it makes him look. The world can only hope that this latest stunt is the beginning of Fuentes’s long-overdue fall from grace.

