‘Your wife is your dominion,’ says Nick Fuentes, a perpetually single white supremacist rumored to be Kinsey-6 gay 

The right-wing manosphere has found a new champion in Muppet Baby fascist Nick Fuentes, following in the illustrious footsteps of such luminaries as Andrew “I’m totally an alpha male, guys, I swear” Tate.

Nick, the quivering mass of insecurity and mommy issues, recently managed to grab his 15 minutes of fame by vomiting the phrase “your body, my choice” in response to the legitimate concerns of women facing the rollback of their reproductive rights. Tell us, Nick, when was the last time you actually interacted with a woman who wasn’t your mom or an anime body pillow?

The Holocaust-denier must have an ego more inflated than a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon to think this is a good look. Although I suppose “looking good” isn’t much of a priority for a guy whose idea of dressing up is putting on his best “Hitler Youth” cosplay outfit. Anyways, as if doubling down on his misogyny wasn’t already enough, Fuentes took it a step further on X by declaring, “Your wife is your dominion. You own her and she’s subject to you… women should be treated like children.”

Nick Fuentes: Your wife is your dominion. You own her and she's subject to you… Women should be treated like children, not like your buddy. Your best friend should be another guy.

Yikes.

Treating women like children, huh? That’s pretty rich coming from a sniveling little poop-baby whose mommy probably still tucks him in at night. Though, let’s be real, we all know little Nicky’s true dom-daddy is a certain anti-semitic hobgoblin in clown shoes. Of course, this nuclear waste dumpster fire of a take might be just Fuentes’ way of distracting himself from his own miserable, loveless existence. Rumor has it that he’s been rejected by every anime body pillow in a 500 mile radius and even his underpants have filed for divorce.

And um, after a series of spectacular snubs and grandiose ghostings, our protagonist has “allegedly” been caught on camera engaging in some rather intimate activities…

… with another man – Destiny, a 35-year-old live streamer and political commentator. Destiny usually spends his time advocating for liberal and social democratic ideals. Yet, here he is, possibly adding a spicy chapter to Nick’s public saga that no one asked for.

They are real and they line up with the time Nick Fuentes was visiting Destiny that summer lol



Not only is there a video, but there’s also a clip from August 2022 where Nick and his alleged partner in crime, Destiny, engage in some rather suggestive banter about their shared love of man-on-man action. Now, there’s nothing wrong with being gay, of course. But when you’ve built your entire brand on homophobia and toxic masculinity, it does kind of undermine your credibility as a spokesperson for traditional gender roles.

And for someone who probably has nothing to do with women in the romantic sense but talks a big game about “dominion” over them, it’s a reminder that sometimes, those who shout the loudest have the most to hide. Who knows, maybe one day, after huffing enough of his own farts, Nick will have a come-to-Jesus moment and realize that women are, in fact, people — autonomous beings with their own thoughts and feelings. And if not, he can always fall back on his true calling: being a human toilet brush for Daddy Trump.

